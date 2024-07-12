Anthony Edwards Looked Like Last Season’s Russell Westbrook in Team USA vs Canada, Says Skip Bayless

Team USA recently played an exhibition game against Canada as part of their preparation for the Paris Olympics. The matchup produced some incredible moments with superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry suiting up for the same side. Despite all the star power that was in action, it was Anthony Edwards who stole the show with his performance against Canada as the USA registered an 86-72 win. On the recent episode of UNDISPUTED, Skip Bayless heaped praise on the Wolves star for the way he dominated the game.

Advertisement

Bayless said that in terms of providing energy to his side, Ant-Man might be on the same level as Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson. However, when it comes to his performance in the last game, he saw hints of Russell Westbrook in him. He elaborated by claiming that Edwards’ impact off the bench was similar to the impact Westbrook has for the Clippers. Bayless said, “He was to me, Russell Westbrook last night. That had Westbrook-ian sort of impact.”

.@RealSkipBayless shares his takeaways from Team USA's 86-72 exhibition win over Canada: pic.twitter.com/R64E8IpYZ5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 11, 2024

The FS1 host said that Ant-Man isn’t afraid of challenges or big moments which allows him to take charge whenever required. The same thing happened in the game against Canada when Team USA was trailing by 10 points. Despite starting with LeBron, Steph, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, and Joel Embiid, the team immediately needed help from the bench.

Fortunately for them, the bench comprised the likes of Ant-Man, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, and Tyrese Haliburton. Bayless said that he thinks Edwards has found his place already in that setup as the “classic sixth man.” After a brilliant game against Canada, Ant-Man will be called up on bigger occasions as well to help the team like he did this time.

Anthony Edwards wants the team USA to be built around him

Edwards had 13 points in the game, and he went six for 10 from the field in his 19 minutes of playing time. This is a direct result of the confidence with which he has entered the tournament alongside some of the biggest players in the world. Days before the first game against Canada, Ant-Man told the reporters that he was still the number one choice for Team USA.

The Wolves star said that it doesn’t matter to him if no one else sees any truth in it. He said, “I just go out there and be myself. … Shoot my shots, play defense. They’ve got to fit in to play around me. That’s how I feel.” It’s clear from his performance that Ant is ready for bigger challenges and as we get deeper into the Olympics calendar, we might get to see him put out more such performances.