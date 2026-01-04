Anthony Edwards Names the Miami Player Who Makes Him Go to Bed Early

You’re in for a tough task if you’re trying to find an NBA player who is more confident than Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves star will always bet on himself. That said, while he believes he can dominate against anyone, there are a few players who make things difficult for Edwards. The Miami Heat have one of those players on their roster.

The Heat have built quite the home-court advantage throughout the years. A huge reason they are so dominant at home has been rumored to be their location. Opposing players tend to treat themselves to a night out in South Beach before the game, especially players from cities like Minnesota where they deal with treacherous winters.

Edwards loves a city with great nightlife, so Miami is where he should have had the most fun. Yet, he never stepped a foot outside his hotel room the night before facing the Heat, thanks to Davion Mitchell.

“I just try to get as much sleep as possible because Davion Mitchell always gives me a hard time,” Edwards said to the media.

The Timberwolves recently took on the Heat last night at the Kaseya Center and the three-time All-Star was forced to exercise an extra layer of caution. Their starting point guard, Davion Mitchell, is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

The 27-year-old has the nickname ‘Off-Night’ for his ability to force his matchup to play unlike their usual self. Consequently, Edwards ensured he took all the steps to maximize his ability to perform at a high level. It certainly paid off as he led the Timberwolves to a much-needed 125-115 victory, finishing with 33 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds on 53% shooting from the field.

“I try to get in bed by like 9:30 because I know it’s going to be a long day. He’s going to chase me around, so I had to be ready,” Edwards said.

It’s a lesson Edwards learned after his matchup against Mitchell last season, where the Heat guard held the eccentric superstar to just 13 points. The two will face off again, this time in Minnesota on January 6. One ncan only hope, Edwards limits himself to a early curfew once again.