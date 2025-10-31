“He’s on the Scouting Report Now”: Paul Pierce Is Sure Celtics Will Beat VJ Edgecombe and Sixers in NBA Cup Opener

Excitement for the 2025-26 NBA season continues to rise as the NBA Cup group stage games begin tonight with the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics kicking things off for Group B. The Celtics will look for a rematch after the Sixers defeated them on opening night. Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe had a historic performance in that game. However, Paul Pierce warns that the Celtics will not be making the same mistakes again.

The start of the season hasn’t been too kind to the Celtics. Of course, they are battling on Jayson Tatum, but holding a 2-3 record through five games is far from ideal. On the other hand, the Sixers are off to a tremendous 4-0 start with their third overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft being a major reason why.

Edgecombe earned a large fan base during the NBA Draft, but his play has caught many by surprise. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In his first showdown against the Celtics, he finished with the third-most points in a rookie debut with 34.

No one on the Celtics seemed ready to deal with Edgecombe’s combination of athleticism and skill. The stakes are a bit bigger this time around though and Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes Boston won’t be taken by surprise this time around.

“He’s on the scouting report now,” Pierce said on the No Fouls Given podcast. “His name is highlighted. Don’t let him get off. I think we’ll get that.”

Even in the short four-game sample size, other teams seem to have found a way to slow down Edgecombe. In his last game against the Washington Wizards, VJ finished with just 14 points on 33.3% shooting from the field. This may work in favor of the Celtics.

Danny Green also believes the outcome of their last matchup could add even more motivation to pull out this win.

“I think they’re going to come out with a chip on their shoulder in Philly,” Green said. “I think Boston somehow finds a way.”

Although Green is on the same side as Pierce, it should be noted that based on current form Boston will find the Sixers an incredibly tough side to beat. Unlike the season opener, this matchup will be in Philadelphia. Considering it is an NBA Cup game as well, the energy in the building will be more intense amongst fans.

Not to forget, the Sixers also look to improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. Tip-off will start at 7 PM ET on Amazon Prime. Hopefully, the Celtics are raring to go!