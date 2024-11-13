“Demands Eyes and Attention on Him”: Paul George Describes 1st Game with Joel Embiid, Draws Comparisons with Kawhi Leonard

Paul George has had the opportunity to play with some of the NBA’s most well-known names. During his stint in Los Angeles, PG became well-acquainted with the stardom of his fellow superstar, Kawhi Leonard. Now, after playing his first regular season game with Joel Embiid, George reflected on how the 2023 NBA MVP compares to Leonard and others.

Advertisement

During the post-game press conference at Wells Fargo Center, George reflected on how Embiid’s presence opened up the floor for him. PG dominated on both ends of the court in Philly’s in-season tournament opener. Despite losing the game 99-111, he led the Sixers in scoring, pouring in 29 points on 10 of 19 shooting from the field and 7 of 11 from deep.

“You just see again, you know, how much he demands eyes and attention on him…Kind of similar how, you know, my time in LA was with Kawhi [Leonard]. Kawhi kind of demands that same attention…But he just opens the floor so much,” George told reporters.

Paul George on his first game with Joel Embiid: “You just see how much he demands eyes and attention on him.” Compared it to playing next to Kawhi Leonard, who also drew frequent double-teams. pic.twitter.com/atrAdq0tIT — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) November 13, 2024

PG was well aware of how Embiid and Leonard’s dominance demands double-teams from the opposition and creates advantages for him to exploit. He believes that with a few more reps, his partnership with Joel can help him be more productive on the offensive end than he has been since his return from injury last Monday.

With a 4-year $212 million contract, Philadelphia fans expected more than a 17-point per game average from the nine-time All-Star. But if last night is to be a sign of things to come, the 76ers might stand a fighting chance in the Eastern Conference. Naturally, it won’t be possible without their franchise cornerstone.

Joel Embiid’s season debut left a lot to be desired

After missing the first 9 games of the season, the Sixers were in dire need of Embiid. They were struggling on the glass and were among the teams allowing the most points in the paint. However, the 7-footer’s return wasn’t an entirely joyous occasion.

In 26 minutes, Joel tallied 13 points and 3 rebounds, showing clear signs of rust after missing multiple weeks of game time. His stamina was also concerning as the seven-time All-Star had to be benched in the 1st quarter itself.

Embiid also failed to convert any field goals in the 1st half and he would have to rely on his foul baiting to score 8 of his 13 points.

At the end of his season debut, the 76ers fell to a dismal 2-8 record, placing them 14th in the Eastern Conference. If they are to stand any chance at securing home-court advantage for the postseason, Embiid and Paul George will need to get into their rhythm and quick.

We’re just a month into the 2024-25 season and to be fair, the Sixers have been unfortunate with their injury woes. Their scoring leader Tyrese Maxey suffered a hamstring injury during the road game against the LA Clippers last Wednesday and is expected to miss at least two weeks.

With Joel Embiid not participating in back-to-backs, the shorthanded Sixers will face a tall task against the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night.