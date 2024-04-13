“Could Care Less About That”: Stephen Curry Disappointed by Tonight’s Loss, Shifts Focus on Upcoming Challenge

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors fumbled another shot at improving their playoff prospects after losing to the Pelicans in their recent contest. It seems like the Warriors will now have to play two knockout games to qualify as the 8th seed, with only a game to spare in the regular season. The Warriors’ contest against the Pelicans started fairly well, but several crucial turnovers took the game away from them, with Curry fumbling the ball on four different occasions. While Curry had an impressive shooting night, scoring 33 points on 7-13 shooting from three, the turnovers from the Dubs guard really hurt the Warriors’ chances of getting back in the game.

The Pelicans definitely had luck on their side, as the Louisiana side shot over 52.6% from three, while also stealing the ball over 11 times during the contest. After the game, Stephen Curry was asked about the Dubs’ playoff situation, and his feelings about potentially losing the 8th seed. Responding to the questions, as seen in this clip posted by Anthony Slater, Curry candidly said,

“I could care less about that, it’s more about looking at ourselves and letting a game like tonight slip through..at the end of the day it would be nice to have two cracks at it…at the end of the day, you want to just have the best vibe going into a playoff, our plan scenario. So we have to bounce back from this letdown.”

While it’s clear that Curry was visibly disappointed after the Warriors’ recent loss, No 30 wasn’t ready to let the negativity seep into the team’s mentality. Curry instead chose to focus on the team’s “vibe” ahead of a hectic postseason schedule.

The veteran guard has done everything in his power to uplift his team this season from the depths of the loaded West. But the Warriors seem too uncoordinated to go deep into the postseason.

The Warriors’ future concerns

The Golden State Warriors will be facing the Utah Jazz as their final contest for the season. They will have some serious thinking to do after all is said and done. The Warriors should have no woes with their star guard Stephen Curry, as the sharpshooter continues to dazzle, averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 54% shooting this season.

The other splash brother, Klay Thompson, will definitely be under major scrutiny come ‘Play-In’ time as he hasn’t been able to justify his massive contract this season. If Thompson does show up for the Warriors during the tournament, the franchise will be under serious pressure to offer the 34-year-old a major contract as teams league-wide continue to keep tabs on Klay’s situation.

The Warriors will next face the Utah Jazz at home, with Dub Nation in the building. They will definitely like to close out the regular season with a win. Having secured the 10th spot, Curry and Co. will have to secure back-to-back wins in the Play-In Tournament to keep their playoff dreams alive.