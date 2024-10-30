mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Points Tonight: How Did the Timberwolves Star Fare Against Mavericks on 29th October?

Raahib Singh
Published

Oct 24, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5). Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves host the Dallas Mavericks tonight for the much-anticipated Western Conference Finals rematch. After the Mavericks got the best of the Wolves in May, Edwards was bent on getting his revenge. He started the game playing like a man possessed.

In the first quarter, Edwards had 24 points. He shot 8 of 10 from the field and 6 of 8 from the deep. The second quarter was a quiet one for Edwards, with him just attempting one shot.

The Timberwolves need Anthony Edwards to keep playing the way he did if they want to secure their 3rd win of the season. Taking down a backcourt duo like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is a tall task, and the Wolves would need their star to shine bright.

Julius Randle stepped up in the 2nd quarter. He finished the half with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Wolves trail 61-59 at the half.

