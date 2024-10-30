Anthony Edwards Points Tonight: How Did the Timberwolves Star Fare Against Mavericks on 29th October?

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves host the Dallas Mavericks tonight for the much-anticipated Western Conference Finals rematch. After the Mavericks got the best of the Wolves in May, Edwards was bent on getting his revenge. He started the game playing like a man possessed.
In the first quarter, Edwards had 24 points. He shot 8 of 10 from the field and 6 of 8 from the deep. The second quarter was a quiet one for Edwards, with him just attempting one shot.
|Kevin Durant Stats against Lakers (Oct 28th, 2024)
|Minutes
|18:56
|Points
|24
|Field Goals
|8/11
|FG%
|72.7%
|3-Pointers
|6/9
|3P %
|66.7%
|Free Throws
|2/4
|FT%
|50%
|Rebounds
|1
|Assists
|2
|Steals
|0
|Blocks
|0
|+/-
|-1
The Timberwolves need Anthony Edwards to keep playing the way he did if they want to secure their 3rd win of the season. Taking down a backcourt duo like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is a tall task, and the Wolves would need their star to shine bright.
Julius Randle stepped up in the 2nd quarter. He finished the half with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Wolves trail 61-59 at the half.