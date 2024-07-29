Anthony Edwards Reveals His Michael Jordan-esque ‘Black Jesus’ Nickname From Childhood

The comparisons between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan keep amplifying regularly. When it’s nothing related to their on-court performance, fans draw similarities between the two using traits off-court. The Timberwolves star just helped fans by fuelling the narrative of him being the “next MJ”, while disclosing some of his nicknames.

During an interview shoot for Sprite’s “Only Be You” campaign, Edwards was asked several questions. He had to reveal the nicknames that he’s been referred to as at one point in the segment. The combo guard began by naming some common nicknames – Ant & Ant-Man. Later he dove into some childhood nicknames, with “Black Jesus” being one of the more prominent ones.

“Ant, of course, Ant-Man. My teammates called me Five. Before I was number #5 they was calling me One, they was calling me A1 and they was calling me A5. My football coach used to call me Black Jesus. Then one of them used to call me Gold Shoes,” Edwards said.

Michael Jordan was famously also called Black Jesus for his prowess on the court and influence off the court. Coined by Larry Bird, the likes of Reggie Miller and LeBron James would also refer to the five-time MVP with the same moniker.

Several traits–even facial structure being one of them–are common between MJ and Edwards. The resemblance of numerous aspects of their game–style of play and mannerisms–is also uncanny. It was only about time that other features such as their nicknames were also identical.

Edwards doesn’t want to be the next Jordan

Unlike Jordan, Edwards’ “Black Jesus” nickname was given to himself. Edwards praised himself by referring to himself as Black Jesus after dropping 40 points against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-2022 season.

“I feel like Black Jesus, yeah,” Edwards said in the post-game press conference.

Despite giving himself Michael Jordan’s famous moniker, the youngster insists that he is not compared to the NBA legend. While some players would love to even be in the same conversation as the GOAT, Edwards urged the media to put an end to these narratives.

“I want it to stop. He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him,” Edwards said, per FOX Sports.

On several occasions such as this one, Edwards expresses the hope for the comparisons to stop. On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls legend reportedly agreed with the narrative.

Unfortunately for Edwards, the conversation of him being the current generation’s Michael Jordan is not going to stop any time soon. However, with the athletic guard consistently improving his game, it is great to see him live up to these surreal expectations despite having massive shoes to fill.