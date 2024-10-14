Anthony Edwards Roasts Mikal Bridges Mid-Game Over His Awkward Shooting Form

Anthony Edwards’s recent heroics had somewhat sidelined his funny personality that won over NBA fans since his first day in the league. But we got to see Ant’s funny side once again during the Timberwolves’ preseason game against the New York Knicks yesterday. The 23-year-old showcased his trash-talking skills by roasting Mikal Bridges’ shooting form.

Advertisement

Despite Ant-Man’s valiant efforts, the Wolves lost the game 110-115. The T-Wolves star even tried to get under the opposition’s skin but nothing worked. However, his comment on Bridges’ form must’ve stung the 28-year-old.

A clip of Edwards talking trash to Bridges surfaced on the internet earlier today. In the footage, the Knicks star can be seen taking free throws. After Bridges missed the first shot, Ant started saying, “That n_ done changed his shot, man. Damn.”

The pressure must’ve got the better of Bridges but missing that free throw allowed Ant to roast him.

LEAKED Audio Of Anthony Edwards Trash Talking Mikal Bridges👀: “That n**** done changed his shot, man…. Damn!” pic.twitter.com/Aieczd0SPv — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) October 14, 2024

The Knicks star scored 15 points with four rebounds and three assists. He shot 6-11 from the field, 1-4 from the three-point line, and made two of his three free throws.

Ant, on the other hand, had a great game with 31 points, two rebounds, and three assists. He shot 11-19 from the field, 8-13 from beyond the arc and 1-2 from the charity stripe.

Trash-talking has become a staple for Ant. The two-time All-Star doesn’t spare anyone, not even his basketball idol, Kevin Durant. In Bridges’ case, however, Ant had a valid point.

The 28-year-old has made headlines because of his unusual form. His unorthodox shooting form became a point of concern for the Knicks fans earlier this month.

When Bridges joined the franchise in July, there was a lot of excitement around his name because of his two-way abilities. However, when fans saw a video of him practicing his three-point shot, they found his form a little bit awkward. He releases the ball from almost behind his head and keeps it very high up.

However, the only thing fans will care about is Bridges’ efficiency. If the Knicks star shoots well, fans will not think twice before overlooking his unique stance.