“Giannis Antetokounmpo made Rachel Nichols’ hands look like a baby’s hands!”: ‘Greek Freak’ has the 3rd largest hands in NBA History, ahead of Kawhi Leonard and Michael Jordan

Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has freakishly large hands. Rachel Nichols found that out in an embarrassing fashion

Getting into the NBA is no easy feat. To play in the National Basketball Association, there are a lot of factors involved. Quoting Fort Minor, “This is ten percent luck, twenty percent skill. Fifteen percent concentrated power of will. Five percent pleasure, fifty percent pain.”

Many kids aspire to get to the NBA every year, but only 60 get drafted. In 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo became one of those 60 people, and he was selected as the 15th pick by the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis always showed promise, but he was too weak to make an impact at his position.

Through hard work and a consistent will to strive for better, Antetokounmpo added around 50 lbs of muscle, and things haven’t been the same since. At just 27 years of age, Giannis is a 2x MVP, 1x Champion, 1x Finals MVP, a DPOY, and a MIP awardee.

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo sued people for $100 Million+ for using ‘Greek Freak’”: Bucks’ MVP has filed over 52 cases over use of his intellectual property

Giannis was always tall, standing at around 6’11, but in 2017, he surprised Rachel Nichols with how big his features indeed were.

Rachel Nichols was shocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo and his freakishly large hands.

In 2017, Giannis Anteotkounmpo joined the crew of ESPN’s The Jump on the show. There, someone suggested that Giannis measure his hand size against Rachel Nichols’.

So the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has just slightly larger hands than @Rachel__Nichols. pic.twitter.com/q8da8nz4FV — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 16, 2017

Rachel Nichols was genuinely surprised. I mean, who wouldn’t be? Those hands are huge!

So one of our producers at #TheJump suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo and I compare hand sizes.

It did not go well for me 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6hWXaxBFzB — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 16, 2017

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo used to pay $1 at the internet cafe to watch Allen Iverson highlights!”: ‘Greek Freak’ idolized ‘The Answer’ and used to spend his pocket money on his game footages+

Entering the draft at the age of 18, Giannis was still growing. His hand size went down as the 3rd largest hand measured in the NBA combine, just behind Shaquille O’Neal and Boban Marjanovic. Giannis has grown taller and bigger since, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if his hand grew a little as well.