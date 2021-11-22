“Ain’t no way I’m stepping on court with Isaiah Stewart again!”: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ second career ejection in Lakers’ win vs Pistons

LeBron James has earned the ire of all basketball fans alike after a disgusting elbow and ejection on Pistons youngster Isaiah Stewart.

The LA Lakers headed into their game at the Little Caesars Arena on an alarming losing streak. They seemed to slip worse and worse into it after giving up a 7-point halftime lead.

The margin grew to double digits in the 3rd quarter as the Lakers looked dishevelled and old. And it seems LeBron James couldn’t quite keep his composure as things went against his way.

There came a point when the Pistons obtained a pair of free throws off Jerami Grant. As he hit his second free throw, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart tangled with each other for rebounding position.

Stewart appeared to go a little over the line as he attempted to jockey for position. But what followed from LeBron was unacceptable for any human being to react in that manner. He swung his elbow violently and drew copious amounts of blood from under Stewart’s eye.

What followed after that was pandemonium. The Pistons center made several attempts to get to the Lakers superstar in an attempt to get a physical retaliation. The footage of this is absolutely chilling and absolutely doesn’t belong on a basketball court.

NBA Twitter reacts to the Isaiah Stewart-LeBron James ejections

James hasn’t had great approval ratings over the past couple of years or so. This incident absolutely didn’t help his case at all. The Lakers superstar drew universal flak, while tons of people sympathized with the way Isaiah Stewart reacted.

Never seen anything remotely that dirty from LeBron James. It was the equivalent of hitting Stewart with his fist. Lotta blood. Just a shocking reaction by LeBron, who then spread his hands, moved toward Stewart like he didn’t mean it. Stewart wasn’t having it. Can’t blame him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2021

Does LeBron deserve to be suspended? — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 22, 2021

He was not overreacting. Let someone bust your eye open and see how you feel https://t.co/lgnqXyhNWt — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 22, 2021

