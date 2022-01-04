“Ja Morant is the best point guard in the NBA, don’t you think?!”: Desmond Bane makes his thoughts on Grizzlies star crystal clear, as he continues to have unbelievable season

Grizzlies star Desmond Bane reveals his thoughts on the level of Ja Morant’s play for the franchise in 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies stand 4th in the Western Conference. No, we aren’t lying to you.

In the middle of this current season, many eyebrows were raised when the team was able to keep the wins coming, even with Ja Morant out with a knee injury. But now, with their star point guard back, the team seems to have elevated to another level. And now, they look like they could trade blows with even the best in the NBA.

Heck, the team recently even beat the Nets, despite James Harden and Kevin Durant both featuring for them. Being able to end that game with an emphatic 14 point-lead is no joke.

But wait, it gets better! The franchise is currently on a 5-game winning streak, and has even won 7 of it’s last 10 games. So all-in-all, you can probably see why Ja Morant and his team are walking with a bit more pep in their step right now, something that becomes even more clear in a certain someone’s recent take on the star-guard.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Desmond Bane believes Ja Morant is the best point guard in the NBA right now

And frankly, that claim isn’t even as outlandish as it initially sounds.

Before we really dig in here though, take a peek at the tweet below.

“People debate whether or not he should be an All-Star,but I think we should be debating whether he’s the best point guard in the league. I don’t think it’s any question he’s an All-Star. The real conversation is, ‘Is he the best point guard in the league?'” – Desmond Bane on Ja pic.twitter.com/ZUr7Hv0akQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 4, 2022

Right now, Ja Morant is averaging 25.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, on 49.2/40.4/76.6 shooting splits. Further, he is leading this Grizzlies side to frankly be much better than what the sum of their parts would suggest.

As a point guard, Morant’s role is to make this team better.

Is he doing so? You’re damn right he is!

Is he the best point guard in the world though?

Perhaps that’s better left for fans to debate about on Twitter, rather than have us deliver a concrete answer.

