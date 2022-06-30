“Anthony Edwards, you make $44 million but you’re playing the wrong sport!” : Tom Brady recruits Timberwolves star to Tampa Bay following Gronk’s retirement

Tom Brady is widely considered the GOAT in National Football League circles.

Brady is a winner of 7 Superbowls and is still going strong at age 44 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After briefly teasing retirement, the superstar is back at Tampa Bay looking for Superbowl number 8.

With his legendary teammate Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski announcing his retirement, Brady has been on recruitment duty. His latest call for recruitment, however, did not end up in the NFL.

Anthony Edwards is one of the most entertaining young stars in the NBA. The Timberwolves star has been a real livewire and has gained a cult following with his many hilarious media appearances.

Edwards however has a past that is very much intertwined with American football. Edwards played multiple positions in his childhood and was one of the best running backs in the country in his age group.

With video footage of him playing football in the off-season emerging, Tom Brady took to Twitter extending a recruitment call.

How did Ant-man respond to Brady’s tweet?

When the GOAT calls, you have to respond. Ant-Man responded to Brady asking him what’s up, now that Gronk has retired, teasing at a footballing turn in his career.

With Edwards showing off his skills on tape and his footballing past, the exchange between the stars shot up Twitter trending charts.

Timberwolves fans must have their fingers crossed hoping this is mere banter. Edwards had formerly referred to basketball as a “job” and said that he isn’t “really into it”.

While there exists little to no chance that the exchange actually materializes into anything, this is a crossover one would love to see.

An absolute athletic phenomenon, Ant-Man would probably succeed in the NFL if he chooses to. But for the NBA’s sake, we hope the Anthony Edwards show stays in Minnesota.

