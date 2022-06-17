“Tom Brady and LeBron James’ rings are collectively worth up to $800,000”: How the Bucs star and Lakers star could add to their combined $1.25 billion net worth by auctioning their title rings

Tom Brady and LeBron James are some of the most successful athletes in the worlds, and they also own the expensive hardware to go along with it.

Brady, of course, is widely considered the NFL GOAT for all his success. He’s won seven Super Bowls, more than any NFL franchise, has played 22 long and successful seasons, owns basically every passing record (postseason and regular season), and is coming back for another year to add on.

His records are so far ahead of second place that it’s hard to fathom anyone touching them anytime soon. The fact that he’s still going adds on to that fact.

LeBron James is kind of in a similar boat. He’s won four rings, been to ten Finals, and despite his age getting up there, he’s still going strong. He turned in one of his best statistical seasons last year and could have won MVP had his team not done so poorly.

Tom Brady and LeBron James have crazily expensive title rings

With so much success, LeBron and Brady have built up quite the financial profiles. LeBron is a lead investor in many businesses, and recently, he became the first active NBA player to reach a net worth of $1 billion.

Brady’s taken extensive pay cuts through his career, giving up money at every turn to help his team out. Regardless, he’s worked up quite the earnings, and like LeBron, he has many deals off the field which help him too. He heavily supports the NFT market, and he has his own brand which has worked his net worth up to $250 million.

They’ve also accumulated 11 rings between them, and those rings are expensive. LeBron’s Laker ring has an openable compartment which has all the Lakers retired jerseys inside. In the open market, his ring may command up to $500,000.

Brady’s Buccaneers ring also has a similar feature. The top of the ring opens up to reveal the Buccaneers’ stadium inside. The ring is also made up of 14 individual pieces which were assembled together. In the open market, the ring can go up to $300,000.

By auctioning them off, LeBron and Brady could be even richer than they already are. Of course, those rings hold value and so there may be a chance they aren’t auctioned or sold anytime soon. Here’s a video detailing the rings further:

