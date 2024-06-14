Antonio Brown Goes Off On ‘$50 Million Losing’ WNBA Claiming No One Watches It

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown recently called out the WNBA. This took place after it was revealed that while the league has seen an increase in views and popularity, it is reported that the league is set to lose a whopping $50 million. This led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon to release a controversial statement on the topic, something that comes in direct opposition to the positive discourse around the association.

The Blaze was among the foremost news websites to break the bad news. Understandably, this has shocked many, especially considering just how much the league’s popularity was said to have improved. However, as his post on X[Formerly Twitter] reveals, this was nothing more than predictable for Brown.

The NFL star boldly called the positive talk around the WNBA ‘hilarious’, before alleging that it doesn’t have any real viewers. In the end, Antonio Brown got beyond controversial, stating that women’s basketball was never a professional sport.

“This why I’ve found all the WNBA talk to be hilarious. Nobody actually watches it. So when you’re arguing about it, you’re not really arguing about a professional sport. It’s more of just a charity for lesbians. #CTESPN.”

Brown is beyond wrong for calling women’s basketball what he did. However, the same can’t be said about his comments on the WNBA’s viewership.

It was this year’s WNBA draft that brought players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark into the mix which went on to draw more viewership. But despite the increase, the league is still set to lose money. However, the league is clearly in the right direction at the moment, and will likely turn profitable before very long at all.

As for Antonio Brown, the NFL icon was never the biggest advocate of the WNBA or its stars. In fact, the former Super Bowl winner has gone off on Caitlin Clark on numerous occasions in the past.

There are several posts on Brown’s X timeline wherein he has taken shots at Caitlin Clark, her performances, appearance as well as the fact that she was left off Team USA. So, needless to say, the WNBA needn’t pay too much attention to what he has to say.