Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant: Redditors Recall His Midgame Exit vs. Jets as Viral Clip Resurfaces

Former NFL player Antonio Brown stands on the court during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

For better or worse, Antonio Brown just can’t seem to stay out of the news. Unfortunately, this time, it’s most certainly for the worst. There’s currently an arrest warrant pending that has his name on it, and it’s for attempted murder.

Advertisement

After the news broke and it began to go viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Pittsburgh Steeler responded with the following, seemingly cryptic message.

https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1933586949748457505

In light of Brown once again having seemingly lost his mind, NFL fans of Reddit couldn’t help but recall the instance in which the wide receiver infamously ran out of the stadium while ripping his pads and shirt off in the middle of a game. Suffice it to say, it was one of the most “surreal” scenes in NFL history.

https://twitter.com/nfltweets2024/status/1933680015650271359

During a Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, Brown reportedly voiced his frustrations over a lack of targets in the passing game. At a later point in the contest, Brown insinuated that he was injured, but ultimately waived off medical staff and refused to go back into the game.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers then head coach, Bruce Arians, approached him about the situation on the sidelines, everything fell apart. According to Arians, Brown informed him that he was “done playing.”

When Arians pressed him for more information by asking what was going on, Brown promptly complained, “I ain’t getting the ball.” According to the Arians, “That’s when I said, you’re done. Get the f*ck out of here.”

The rest, as they say, was history. Brown immediately began to strip out of his uniform before making his way towards the stadium exit.

The most memorable part of Brown’s departure that day came when he decided to wave to the fans while running and hopping around in the Jets’ endzone before ultimately heading for the tunnel. The lesser-known part of the story, however, is the fact that the Buccaneers actually tried to make things work with Brown even after the entire debacle was over.

In the team’s statement that accompanied Browns’ release that following Thursday, the Buccaneers claimed that they repeatedly tried to schedule an evaluation with an outside orthopedic specialist. According to the front office, Brown was never once willing to comply.

Even after pulling one of the most dramatic stunts in NFL history, the Buccaneers were still willing to go the extra mile to accommodate the Browns’ wants and desires, a testament to their on-field talent. Nevertheless, much like the many others who have tried to get through to him, Tampa Bay was unable to find any sort of common ground.

The instance proved to be the last time that anyone would see Brown on an NFL field, an unfortunate end to what was once the most celebrated receiving career in modern history.