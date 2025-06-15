Father’s Day 2025: When Antonio Brown’s Son Said, “In 20 Years, I Can Beat My Dad in Football”

Jan 26, 2018; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (84) poses with wife Chelsie Kyriss and children sons Antonio Brown Jr., Autonomy Brown, Ali Brown, and Apollo Brown and daughter Antanyiah Brown during AFC practice for the 2018 Pro Bowl at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it’s teaching their sons how to tie their shoes or showing them the best way to create separation while running routes, the importance of fathers can never be overstated. Hence why the NFL decided to pay tribute to some of the league’s most recognizable dads.

The heartfelt segment includes the likes of Vince Wilfork, Ryan Kalil, Antonio Brown, and even the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Drew Brees. Funnily enough, however, while the rest of the kids were busy expressing their love and appreciation for their fathers, Apollo Brown, the son of the former Pittsburgh Steeler, was busy issuing challenges.

“In 20 years, I think I can beat my dad in football, or maybe when I’m 18 or 16.”

The since-retired wide receiver couldn’t help but smile and shake his head. Suffice to say, there’s likely to be a Thanksgiving showdown in the family’s future, as Brown made sure to clarify that “I ain’t gon’ let that happen.”

Unfortunately, in the case of the former New Orleans Saint, his son, Baylen, who was once depicted in Brees’ iconic Super Bowl celebration photo, claimed that he wasn’t a fan of his father’s team. Much to the dismay of the once-great signal caller, his two-year-old adorably stated his favorite team was “New York Carolina.”

“I’m 0 for 3, my two-year-old turned against me too. I thought he was loyal,” Brees jested as a smile slowly broke across his face. When it came to the New England Patriots legend, Vince Wilfork, things got a bit more emotional.

The former DT let out a chuckle after seeing his youngest son praise his joke telling, but it was the words of his daughter that proved to tug at the giant’s heartstrings.

“The way he takes care of us, his family, how he gives back to his community, when you look at him you know he’s a really good guy and that he has a really good heart. I think that’s why I love him most.”

For Wilfork, those words provided the reassurance that he seemingly needed as a father. “For her to say that, that means a lot to me. It means that I’m doing something right as a parent.”

Fathers are often required to make sacrifices for the sake of their children. For football dads, that means quite literally putting your own safety and health at risk on a daily basis.

While these dads were lucky enough to provide for their families while also being able to chase their dreams on the gridiron, others are forced to let go of their own dreams in order to fully support those of their children.

This Father’s Day, more so than ever, is the perfect time to give thanks and celebrate the man who did just that so that you could pursue your own goals and ambitions. Don’t let the phone stay silent today.