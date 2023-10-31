“Anyone Know What Jordan Poole Was Thinking?”: Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Shaqtin A Fool’ Finds Itself An Early Candidate For ‘Flub Of The Season’

The Washington Wizards are currently in rebuild mode and have two pieces to build around: Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma. On the perimeter, Poole is the No.1 option for the Wizards. Many believe he is set to have a breakout season, one that will establish him as one of the best young stars in the league. However, with such expectations on his shoulders, even he is prone to mistakes.

One such mistake was recently called out by Shaquille O’Neal. Recently, the Twitter handle Shaqtin’ a Fool shared a post calling out Poole for a terrible shot he took against the Boston Celtics. Taking the ball up the court, Poole slowed down the fast break and tried to spin around for the three-point shot. This, however, was easily denied by a lurking Kristaps Porzingis.

It was an abysmal attempt and the caption read, “Anyone know what JP was thinking here?”. Clearly, Poole has a long way to go in his career. And, while he is sure to be nominated for many awards as he improves and grows into his prime, his first nomination will likely be for Shaqtin of the season.

Jokes aside, Poole is still developing as a player. After all, he is just 24 years old, and making mistakes at this age is just a part and parcel of basketball. Right now, he is averaging 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game. Fans will be watching closely to see what he makes of his first season as a star player.

The Washington Wizards will be fun to watch with Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma

In all honestly, Jordan Poole should be given some leeway this season when it comes to his style of play. While he has been trying some questionable things on the court, it shouldn’t affect the Wizards season too much. As things stand, they aren’t expected to be a Playoff team and are more focused on getting into next year’s draft lottery.

With that in mind, the Wizards should ideally be tanking for a high draft pick. But that will not stop either Poole or Kyle Kuzma, the team’s two young stars, from experimenting on the court. This makes the Wizards one of the more fun teams to watch in the NBA as their two stars look to strut their stuff.

Poole in particular, has been having a lot of fun, trying all sorts of things. Just recently, in a match against the Memphis Grizzlies, he tried Stephen Curry’s infamous no-look three. As expected, he missed, but it was nice to see him give it a go.

It will be interesting to see just how things pan out for the Wizards. One thing is for sure: with Poole and Kuzma on the team, they already have a great foundation. One that can lead them to glory if rebuilt properly.