“Chuck Is Clearly Not a Bus Driver”: Draymond Green Hilariously Calls Out Charles Barkley On Inside the NBA

The latest episode of Inside the NBA had everything, from quirky anecdotes to the almost-iconic petty squabbles between co-hosts. The crew even had a guest panelist, Golden State Warriors All-Star forward, Draymond Green join them for today’s show. But despite being a visitor on the show, Green did not hold back when it came to roasting Charles Barkley on national television, giving fans some welcome flashbacks from this year’s All-Star weekend.

Advertisement

The NBA on TNT show hosts had an extensive discussion over the New York Knicks and how well they have been playing. Spearheaded by Villanova product, Jalen Brunson, the crew also got former Villanova head coach Jay Wright to add a few pointers into the mix.

The panel, along with Draymond Green and Jay Wright, debated what the Knicks could do to come out on top and their chances of making it past the Pacers. But as the former head coach of Villanova was about to make his exit, Charles Barkley quickly mentioned how he wanted Wright to work on his golf game for the upcoming summer, essentially challenging him right on air.

Following this, Jay quickly went on to address the other panelists before signing off, showing love to Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie. He then added a piece of friendly advice for Draymond Green in the end. However, the four-time NBA champion decided to use Wright’s advice as a means to take a dig at Chuck.

Jay Wright said, “Draymond, learn from those guys. They’re the best.” To which, Green responded with, “Yes they are, Coach. But Chuck is clearly not a bus driver. He’s begging for your help already.”

Green saw the opportunity and decided to hit Barkley with his own criticism that he’s had about Kevin Durant on multiple occasions in the past.

Sir Charles has immense respect for Durant’s game and his skill set. But the Philadelphia 76ers legend has been adamant about the fact that KD was never the leader of the team [or in this context, ‘The Bus Driver’], but simply a passenger instead; which led to the ‘Bus Driver-Bus Rider’ comments he has repeated over the years.

As if Draymond Green’s dig weren’t embarrassing enough already, Jay Wright was soon seen tag teaming along with Green to humiliate Brakley further. He said,

“He’s not a good teammate in golf.”

Barkley may have been smiling on the surface but it sure is amusing to imagine Wright’s comments keeping the NBA legend up all night.