“Draymond Green Has To Punch Somebody”: Vince Staples Predicted The Warriors Forward’s Jordan Poole Fiasco 7 Years Ago

Draymond Green had amassed a reputation for being a dirty player in the NBA long before he took a shot at his own teammate. Hannibal Buress’ 2017 video with rapper Vince Staples is a testament to that. It may be hard to believe, but Green’s antics were even predicted by the two when they sat down for a video with The Ringer, talking about fake vs real tough guys.

Advertisement

For a special episode of The Ringer, actor, and comedian Hannibal Buress and hip-hop artist Vince Staples once sat down for a video talking about real tough guys in the league who were not afraid to throw hands as opposed to some fake tough guys who were all bark but no bite.

The two went on to talk about various players from around the league. Players like Zaza Pauchulia, David West, Patrick Beverley, and even Manu Ginobili were brought up in the video before arriving at Draymond Green.

Advertisement

When talking about Green, Vince Staples went on to say, “Draymond has to punch somebody. It’s his time. I’m a Draymond Green, like, I’m a ‘fan’ fan. I don’t even care that he kicks people in the n*ts, and I hate n*t punching. But it’ll kick you in the f**king head. That’s the separation. Like, it’s easy to be a n*t puncher but to kick someone in the head and say it’s a natural reflex?.”

To put things in context, the video was recorded five years before the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole took place during the Golden State Warriors training camp back in 2022. So, Vince Staples had already predicted that Green would go on to punch somebody, while calling himself a fan of his antics. If only he knew that he’d end up punching his own teammate.

Draymond Green was drafted in 2012 by the Golden State Warriors. The video was recorded just five years after Green was drafted. But by the time the video was out, Green had already made a reputation for himself as a dirty player in the league. Draymond had numerous instances of kicking players in their genitals, throwing hands at opponents, and more often than not, indulging in overly physical defense that would award any other player with a flagrant foul.

But then again, nobody would’ve thought that Green would end up punching his own teammate which would eventually lead to Poole getting traded instead of Green facing any real repercussions for his actions.

Vince staples DeMar DeRozan’s mentality

The video of Hannibal Buress and Vince Staples started making the rounds on social media once again when DeMar DeRozan was ejected from the Bulls-Rockets game after getting into an altercation with Dillon Brooks. The video first resurfaced on Reddit after DeRozan’s ejection.

Advertisement

The whole ordeal started when DeRozan took a shot at Jalen Green, sending him to the floor in agony. Dillon Brooks took exception to that and got into DeRozan’s grill, leading officials and their teammates to step in to prevent the situation from escalating.

The video of Buress and Staples ended with the two talking about DeMar DeRozan. And while Vince Staples did not say too much on camera, he did say just enough to make it clear DeRozan was not to be tested.

DeMar DeRozan was born in Los Angeles and brought up in Compton. Vince Staples, who grew up in the same area, likely knows the kind of mettle the Bulls star needed to have to grow up in such an area. So, it’s no surprise he was as sure as he was about DeRozan having the bite to match his bark.