Are Giannis Antetokounmpo And Damian Lillard Playing Tonight In NBA Cup Finals Amidst Injury Concerns?

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard’s partnership was labeled a failed experiment after the Bucks’ 2-8 start to the 2024-25 campaign. They had already endured a rough first year together last season. Add another poor start and it prompted some to suggest the franchise should cut its losses, trade one of the two, and rebuild. However, those suggestions look silly now. The duo has led the Bucks to 12 wins in their last 15 and ensured their spot in the NBA Cup Final. However, there has been some concern surrounding their availability for the game.

Both superstars were listed on the NBA’s latest injury report ahead of Monday’s in-season tournament final against the Thunder. Antetokounmpo is dealing with pain in his right kneecap, while Lillard has a right calf contusion. Neither injury can be walked off and there were legitimate doubts about whether one of them or both could miss the game. Fortunately, that won’t be the case.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard’s status for the final was listed as probable, suggesting their injuries were not as severe as feared. They will suit up and play provided they don’t suffer any last-minute hiccups. Winning the NBA Cup would be a massive achievement for Milwaukee, considering how their season commenced.

Their 2-8 start not only put Antetokounmpo and Lillard under the cosh but head coach Doc Rivers and his assistant, former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, were also crucified. Some blamed them as the sole reason for the superstar duo failing to live up to their potential. Murmurs about the Greek Freak’s discontentment with the franchise grew.

The Bucks’ front office had to field calls asking about what it would take for them to consider trading Antetokounmpo. They were forced to calmly inform teams that he wasn’t available. Nor will he ever be if they had their way. They had to weather the storm and continue treading on rocky waters. However, the sun is finally shining on them.

The Bucks are among the most in-form teams in the league. A win over the Thunder, the best in the West, in the NBA Cup final would solidify their status as legitimate title contenders.

Jay Lokegaonkar is a basketball journalist who has been following the sports as a fan 2005. He has worked in a slew of roles covering the NBA, including writer, editor, content manager, social media manager, and head of content since 2018. However, his primary passion is writing about the NBA. Especially throwback stories about the league's iconic players and franchises. Revisiting incredible tales and bringing scarcely believable stories to readers are one his main interests as a writer.

