“Are the Lakers Taking ‘Greatness’ For Granted?”: A look Into LeBron James surpassing Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA History

Lakers superstar LeBron James surpasses Karl Malone as the player with the most 20+ point games in NBA history amid a critical point in his career.

Currently standing at 0-5, the LA Lakers are yet to win a game this season. An unfortunate situation for the purple and gold fans who see their team stumble on a nightly basis. Bombarded with negativity, LeBron James remains the only recall factor for fans.

At the 37-years-old, King James continues to lead the team in points, assists, and rebounds, despite having the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook as teammates. The Lakers are staring at the most volatile situation since the very inception of the franchise.

Keeping aside the negativity for a while, Lakers Nation can rejoice in LBJ’s accolades, the latest being his surpassing Karl Malone for the most 20+ point games in NBA history, doing it so in his 1,135th game. Great news for fans of the superstar, who shall surpass Kareem-Abdul Jabbar too shortly.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to FIRST on the All-Time 20-POINT GAMES list! pic.twitter.com/wQMbwbSYAr — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022

Thus arises the question, do we take ‘greatness’ for granted? NBA Twitter erupts with reactions.

Have the Lakers failed LeBron James?

Ranked 30th in offense and 3-point shooting, the Lakers have been a complete disaster so far. In his 20th season, James continues to do most of the heavy lifting.

As the heat grows on GM Rob Pelinka for constructing the current squad, let’s not forget it was LBJ who wanted Westbrook on the roster, convincing the front office to part ways with a host of their assets.

During the recent off-season, the eighteen-time All-Star signed a 2-years $97 million deal with the Jeanie Buss franchise too. Thus the four-time Finals MVP was aware of what he was getting into.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James becoming the all-time leader in 20+points games.

LeBron now has the most 20+ point games in NBA history 👑 Don’t take @KingJames‘ greatness for granted 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pmTSL4mwEm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2022

With this basket LeBron James becomes the All-Time leader in NBA History in 20-point games (1,135)! 👑 Congrats LeBron 👏 pic.twitter.com/boYPPdaY4X — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022

LeBron James now has the most 20-point games by a single player in #NBA history. https://t.co/guR7nYnRoI — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) October 29, 2022

BREAKING: LeBron James has passed Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history with 1,350. 1. LeBron James – 1,135

2. Karl Malone – 1,134

3. Kareem – 1,122

4. Kobe Bryant – 941

5. Michael Jordan – 926 Another No. 1 on an all-time list is coming soon from LeBron! 👀👑 pic.twitter.com/jz015DlLqC — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) October 29, 2022

LeBron James to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scorer in NBA history.

It’s only a matter of time before James accomplishes one of the greatest feats of his career. The former Cavaliers superstar, who needs to average 16.2 PPG this season to surpass Kareem, may do so very well before the season ends itself.

James is currently averaging 25.8 PPG this season, having scored a total of 37,191 points as of today in a career spanning over two decades. Speaking of surpassing Kareem’s 38,387 points, the kid from Akron is only 1,196 points away from creating history.

