HomeSearch

“Are the Lakers Taking ‘Greatness’ For Granted?”: A look Into LeBron James surpassing Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA History

Arjun Julka
|Sat Oct 29 2022

"Are the Lakers Taking 'Greatness' For Granted?": A look Into LeBron James surpassing Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA History

Lakers superstar LeBron James surpasses Karl Malone as the player with the most 20+ point games in NBA history amid a critical point in his career.

Currently standing at 0-5, the LA Lakers are yet to win a game this season. An unfortunate situation for the purple and gold fans who see their team stumble on a nightly basis. Bombarded with negativity, LeBron James remains the only recall factor for fans.

At the 37-years-old, King James continues to lead the team in points, assists, and rebounds, despite having the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook as teammates. The Lakers are staring at the most volatile situation since the very inception of the franchise.

Keeping aside the negativity for a while, Lakers Nation can rejoice in LBJ’s accolades, the latest being his surpassing Karl Malone for the most 20+ point games in NBA history, doing it so in his 1,135th game. Great news for fans of the superstar, who shall surpass Kareem-Abdul Jabbar too shortly.

Also read: Karl Malone explains why 6ft 8, 275lbs LeBron James is the most talented NBA player ever

Thus arises the question, do we take ‘greatness’ for granted? NBA Twitter erupts with reactions.

Have the Lakers failed LeBron James?

Ranked 30th in offense and 3-point shooting, the Lakers have been a complete disaster so far. In his 20th season, James continues to do most of the heavy lifting.

As the heat grows on GM Rob Pelinka for constructing the current squad, let’s not forget it was LBJ who wanted Westbrook on the roster, convincing the front office to part ways with a host of their assets.

During the recent off-season, the eighteen-time All-Star signed a 2-years $97 million deal with the Jeanie Buss franchise too. Thus the four-time Finals MVP was aware of what he was getting into.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James becoming the all-time leader in 20+points games.

LeBron James to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scorer in NBA history.

It’s only a matter of time before James accomplishes one of the greatest feats of his career. The former Cavaliers superstar, who needs to average 16.2 PPG this season to surpass Kareem, may do so very well before the season ends itself.

James is currently averaging 25.8 PPG this season, having scored a total of 37,191 points as of today in a career spanning over two decades. Speaking of surpassing Kareem’s 38,387 points, the kid from Akron is only 1,196 points away from creating history.

Also read: “This season is all about LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Skip Bayless Thinks the Lakers Star has Prioritized Personal Glory over Team Values

 

About the author
Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka is a NBA author at The SportsRush. Basketball isn’t just a sport for this 26-year-old, who hails from Mumbai. He began watching the sport after stumbling upon a court in his society, helping him identify an undiscovered passion for the game of hoops. Now an ardent fan, Arjun supports Stephen Curry and the Warriors but also enjoys watching Giannis Antetokounmpo own the paint. When it comes to the GOAT debate, the TSR author feels LeBron James is yet to receive a lot of his due but cannot deny marveling at Michael Jordan’s resume.

Read more from Arjun Julka