“This season is all about LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Skip Bayless Thinks the Lakers Star has Prioritized Personal Glory over Team Values

Los Angeles Lakers have started their season with a difficult loss to the season – LeBron James can hold his head high.

After issuing a warning to rain on Stephen Curry and co., the Los Angeles Lakers lost to them on the opening night, rather meekly. Never really testing their defense, the Lakers could not help but fight a losing battle right from the start. It’s become more commonplace for LeBron James to score 30 points and still lose, and Skip Bayless thinks he sees a pattern forming.

With the top spot on the scoring charts within his reach, the king seemingly looks more enthusiastic about claiming his throne. Five rings may sound nice, but the most points ever? That is a dream come true. He moves 31 points closer to the summit after today’s blowout loss, and the fans can’t seem to think that Bron is only interested in scoring during blowouts.

Yes, he had five turnovers in the game, but he was on point with his free throws and close shots. His struggles throughout his career have been from a long way off, and today was no different. Forcing shots from beyond the arc, the Lakers are in big trouble if they don’t fix this growing issue.

Also Read: “It’s That Russell Westbrook Airball That’ll Get Twitter Going”: Reggie Miller Rightly Prophesied Lakers Star’s Unnecessary Roast in the Loss against Dubs

LAKER NATION: Get used to this: LeBron just put on a 4th quarter-show in what had become a Warriors blowout. This season is all about Passing Kareem. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 19, 2022

LeBron James struggled like everyone else from the deep – but he still managed to score 31 points and inch closer to the top spot in the scoring charts

The Los Angeles Lakers as a whole struggled from the 3 – Bron was no different. It almost looked like they were trying to force a comeback from beyond the arc, but none of them fell. Only scoring 3/10 attempts, something needs to change quickly for the King and his army.

The Lakers’ struggles continue from last season-highlighting the glaringly obvious once again. Building around LeBron has been a set-in-stone template – yet the Lakers seem hell-bent on bucking that trend. The pass to an open man is available on tap – the scoring, not so much.

Also Read: LeBron James Outfit Sends Social media Into Pandemonium With a Throwback to 2003!

Skip Bayless thinks that LeBron is coming into this season with one priority – and it is not the championship

LeBron James is coming into this season with the top spot firmly in his sights. Kareem’s record is a dream for many to overtake, and Bron is going to pass it. It isn’t a question of if anymore, it is about when. If he does score like this, that record is tumbling down in about 50-55 games. Skip thinks Bron is going for this, and the championship is on the back burner for him.

Just a reminder that in the “LeBron’s era” curry has more rings… — Century (@CenturyOG) October 19, 2022

But despite that, the game is still a team game, and Curry and co. have the advantage over LeBron here. 4 rings in his prime? It’s no longer the King’s era—a chef has dethroned him.

You realize you have to get points to come back in a game or down right? You can’t just make points appear — Snaxdadon- – (@snaxdadon) October 19, 2022

But a lot of these comments from analysts and fans are-“Oh, he got his points when they were down so many” – What do you expect him to do? Give up and sit on the bench? Can you imagine the amount of trolling that would happen if he just gave up? Certain players cannot win. Can they?

I think the big 3 did amazing. But the role players… we can’t make a 3. Need role players that can shoot. — … (@shebesquirtin) October 19, 2022

The game threatened to get close for a few stretches, but the Warriors dropped a gear and disappeared each time. It was almost like they were taking it lightly because they didn’t feel pressured enough. Taunting the Lakers to get tantalizingly close, only to trounce them and cause time-outs.

They were down 10 at one pt? Do you want him to sit on the bench the entire game? — LBJ (@BronsBurnerrr) October 19, 2022

what? the lakers played good the 4th quarter it was just too late — Michael (@xMichaelx18) October 19, 2022

The fans and the players are in for a long season—things look no better this year than last. However, the signs of the big three playing well may be respite enough—the supporting pieces, though. They need work and fast.

Also Read: “They All Taking Russell Westbrook’s Joy Out of Basketball”: Charles Barkley Suggests LeBron James & the Lakers Trade Russ Immediately