Karl Malone explains why 6ft 8, 275lbs LeBron James is the most talented NBA player ever

Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone explains why LeBron James is the most talented player.

Getting flowers from the Mailman is no small feat, considering his decorated resume and achievements. One of the most dominant power forwards, Karl Malone, enjoyed stupendous success during his tenure as a player in the NBA, donning the Jazz uniform for almost his entire career.

The two-time MVP was a brute force in every sense, standing at 6″9′ and weighing 259lbs. Nonetheless, Malone was an elite scorer, averaging a career 25.0 and 10.1 RPG, at an efficiency of 51.6% from the field. The fourteen-time All-Star shared an intense rivalry with the Michael Jordan-led Bulls.

Despite making the Finals back-to-back in 1997-98, the Mailman couldn’t deliver against His Airness. The Louisana native would get another opportunity at the Larry O’Brien trophy at the flag end of his career, this time with the Lakers. Unfortunately, a ring wasn’t in Malone’s destiny, with his Finals record being 0-3.

Nevertheless, there is no denying his Hall of Fame status. In his 19-year career, Malone came across the likes of Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant, but when it came to the most talented player, the Jazz legend gave the crown to King James.

Karl Malone makes his case for LeBron James as the most talented player.

When we speak of athletes defying the laws of genetics, LeBron James, sits right at the top. With a 6″8′ frame, the Lakers superstar is a flawless combination of strength, speed, and agility. Currently entering his 20th season, James is coming off a milestone year.

Ironically, the Lakers superstar recently surpassed Malone as the 2nd all-time leading NBA scorer. Nevertheless, the Jazz MVP isn’t going to have any malice about it, given his appreciation for the four-time champion in a throwback interview with Dan Patrick.

“I think LeBron James is the most talented player that I’ve ever seen, and the reason being, sometimes you hear people make up a statement but they don’t back it up with nothing and let me explain it to you, said Malone.”

“LeBron James is about 6″8′, a little bit more 6″8′, about 265/75 pounds, and I would say to do the things he do, we will never see it again. All of those haters out there sit back and enjoy.”

Adding to his James point, Malone didn’t forget to mention the likes of Kevin Garnett, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant, describing them as “wow.”

