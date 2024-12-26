“Are They 40 Damn Near?”: Josh Hart Roasts LeBron James, Steph Curry And Kevin Durant While Praising Victor Wembanyama

The Christmas Day matchup between the Knicks and the Spurs at the Garden ended in a three-point win for the home team. During a conversation with the media after the win, Josh Hart heaped praise on Victor Wembanyama. However, the praise for Wemby soon turned into a mini roast session for LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Advertisement

Hart has had nothing but great things to say about the reigning Rookie of the Year in the past as well. He believes that Wemby is the future face of the league and when it’s all said and done for the veterans, he will take over.

Hart said, “He [Wemby] is different. The league will be in good hands when all the old guys are done and they hang it up.” While Steph and KD are 36 years old, LeBron will turn 40 in four days. They’ve also started to acknowledge that the end is near for them. Despite a four-year gap difference between the age of LeBron and the other two, Hart boxed them into one.

He said, “Bron, KD, Steph, all them older statesmen, what are they…all 40 Damn near? Feels like it. Once they leave, man, the league will be in good hands with him [Wemby], Ant [Anthony Edwards].”

"The league is in good hands when all the old guys are done – Bron, KD, Steph, all them older statesmen. What are they, 40, damn near? [Wemby] is different." Josh Hart gives Victor Wembanyama his flowers: pic.twitter.com/5fYHyiwmom — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 25, 2024

Wemby tried his best to put up a fight against the Knicks. He dropped 42 points with 18 rebounds and four assists. This was his third 40+ point performance of the season. Last month, he had a 50-point game against the Washington Wizards. Safe to say, that he is going to be a problem in the league for the next decade.

Wembanyama was also praised by Karl-Anthony Towns after the game. The Knicks center said that Wemby has “found a potion somewhere to be 7-5, 7-6.”

When asked about the similarities between the two, KAT said, “I’m seven feet. He’s way past seven feet.” Everyone in the Knicks camp seemed to be in a jolly mood after the 117-114 win. However, Wembanyama was not pleased with how the game panned out.

Karl-Anthony Towns jokes that Victor Wembanyama "found a potion somewhere to be 7-5, 7-6" 🤣 He continues when asked about the similarities between the two: "I'm seven feet. He's way past seven feet." pic.twitter.com/WVRvE4bvTz — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 25, 2024

At the post-game presser, he said, “I don’t think it was a game about momentum, I think it was a game about being dogs when the clock starts going down.” Wemby was disappointed in the way the Spurs allowed the Knicks to get rebounds and move them around. The 20-year-old didn’t think that the Knicks played better basketball to win the game.

Victor Wembanyama on today’s loss to Knicks on Christmas Day: “They didn't win against us because they played better basketball. Not at all.” (via @NBA_NewYork)pic.twitter.com/MAvbjrO88W — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 25, 2024

He said, “They didn’t win against us because they played better basketball. Not at all.” The Spurs have now lost two in a row. They are currently the 11th-ranked team in the Western Conference with a 15-15 record.