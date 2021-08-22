“Are y’all kidding me by not taking Michael Jordan?”: When Reggie Miller snagged the ‘GOAT’ after Charles Barkley hilariously drafted Allen Iverson in an all-time mock draft

Reggie Miller could not believe that he was able to pick Michael Jordan with the 3 rd overall pick after Charles Barkley chose Allen Iverson over him.

Despite the fact that LeBron James has been creeping up beside Michael Jordan in terms of being the greatest player to have ever step foot on an NBA court, the vast majority of the public sentiment still rests with the latter being the ‘GOAT’. Six championships, 3 Finals MVPs, 5 regular season MVPs, and a plethora of All-NBA and All-Star selections speak for themselves.

However, Michael Jordan being considered the greatest by most doesn’t take away from the fact the league has had an incredible array of players who’ve reached a similar level of success one way or another.

So, during the 2011 All-Star weekend in los Angeles, a couple of the greats sat down to draft their team of ‘all-time greats’ and it’s safe to say that the man with the number one overall pick in that mock draft did not know the rules of the game.

Reggie Miller is shocked at the fact that Michael Jordan was available at the number 3 spot.

During the snake draft between Reggie Miller, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Kevin McHale, Chris Webber, and Steve Kerr, Chuck was given the first overall pick. With this pick, almost everybody assumed that he would take the man that’s considered to be the ‘GOAT’: Michael Jordan.

However, he decided to go with Allen Iverson instead and did so with the utmost confidence. When he gets berated by the rest, he explains that this is an All-Star draft and that AI would be the best player in an ASG. He is then told that this is not an ASG draft and rather just one that has the greatest players of all time.

Kevin Mchale, understandably so, picks his longtime Celtics teammate, Larry Bird, with the 2nd overall pick. Reggie Miller was up third and he simply could believe the fact that Michael Jordan was still up for grabs. Like in the 1984 NBA Draft, MJ was picked 3rd overall.

