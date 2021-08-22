“Dennis Rodman is one of the smartest guys I’ve played with”: When Michael Jordan showered ‘The Worm’ with the ultimate praise

Bulls’ legend Michael Jordan called Dennis Rodman one of the smartest players he’s ever played with, shown in Last Dance docuseries

During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had absolute dominance over the entire NBA. After Michael Jordan announced his first retirement, the Bulls had two seasons of above-average basketball. However, once MJ made his return in 1995, the Bulls were back on top. They had one three-peat to their name before Jordan retired, and yet another one after he made his return.

Another change during the second three-peat was the addition of Dennis Rodman. There were a lot of people that questioned this move, considering how Rodman was part of the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ that tried to injure Jordan and his Bulls in the playoffs. Things turned out great, and the Bulls went on to three-peat from ’96-98. MJ and Dennis Rodman had absolute respect for each other, and that helped the team.

When Michael Jordan called Dennis Rodman one of the smartest guys he’s played with

The Chicago Bulls brought in Dennis Rodman as a replacement to Horace Grant. Rodman had a terrific defensive mind and was a beast on the boards, both offensive and defensive. He was an essential part of the Bulls. He did the dirty work for his teammates and watched over them.

During the third episode of the docuseries, ‘The Last Dance’, Michael Jordan talks about Rodman. He said,