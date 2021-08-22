Basketball

“Dennis Rodman is one of the smartest guys I’ve played with”: When Michael Jordan showered ‘The Worm’ with the ultimate praise

"Dennis Rodman is one of the smartest guys I've played with": When Michael Jordan showered 'The Worm' with the ultimate praise
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Comparing LeBron James to Eric Bledsoe is just madness!": NBA Twitter explodes as CJ McCollum shockingly compares the Clippers guard to the Lakers star on his podcast
Next Article
Brock Lesnar makes WWE return following Roman Reigns vs John Cena at SummerSlam 2021
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could never play together!": Channing Frye makes a bold prediction about the Lakers' ceiling ahead of next season
“LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could never play together!”: Channing Frye makes a bold prediction about the Lakers’ ceiling ahead of next season

Channing Frye makes a damning prediction about LeBron James and the Lakers’ level of success…