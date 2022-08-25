Arnold Schwarzenegger passionately explained how Michael Jordan’s 9000 missed shots reference inspired him

Michael Jordan is perhaps the most successful basketball player of all time, but Arnold Schwarzenegger reminded us that his success didn’t come without failure.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first threepeat.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Also Read: Zion Willaimson made almost $100 million without even playing a single NBA game

Arnold Schwarzenegger was inspired by Michael Jordan

If you’ve followed MJ’s career, you’ll know that for as many successes he’s had, he’s also gone through many failures. Jordan was cut from his high school varsity squad, he didn’t win a championship until seven years after he was drafted.

Additionally, he once shared an inspirational quote on how he missed 9,000 shots, but that didn’t deter him from working hard to perfect his game and reach the top.

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career,” Jordan explained. “I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty six times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

Schwarzenegger used that quote in a similar passionate speech about working hard and never giving up. The former Terminator star and California governor passionately quoted Jordan in his own speech.

That sums up Michael Jordan for you. Even his failures are inspirational for people because of the way he used his setbacks to grow and become the greatest ever.

Also Read: Savannah James didn’t believe LeBron James would supersede ‘hometown hero’ status and earn $110 million