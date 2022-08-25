Zion Willaimson made almost $100 million without even playing a single NBA game

Pelicans star Zion Williamson made more money than most people make in their life, before he played his first NBA game

Zion Williamson is quite the talent.

During his time in the NBA so far, he has only been semi-healthy for about 5-6 months total. And for context here, this man will be entering his 4th year in the NBA during this upcoming season.

Even when he was healthy though, his knee was still giving him trouble. And yet, the Pelicans star averaged a mean 25 points per game. That is insane.

Clearly, Ja Morant is going to be getting so steep competition for the best player out of the 2020 Draft class. And the thing is, now that Zion is finally looking completely healthy, not only will that happen very soon, but he may actually ride this momentum into even being the highest-paid athlete one day.

Speaking of money though, there is an argument to be made that Williamson would have been financially taken care of even if he never stepped on an NBA floor.

What are we talking about, you ask? Well, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Zion Williamson made at least $95 million before his first NBA season even began

After reading that heading, you might think that we’re talking about the net earnings over the course of his life up to that point. And ladies and gentlemen, you couldn’t be more mistaken.

Here is what Fadeaway World had to say, during their report on the matter.

“Still yet to play a game, Zion Williamson has already made at least 95 million dollars, this is through his 75-million-dollar contract that guaranteed by Jordan plus the 20 million dollars that are guaranteed through his rookie contract. The 95-million that Zion will be making before he steps foot on the court is a lot more money than what most NBA players would make over their entire career.”

We couldn’t be happier to see that Zion Williamson continued to get what he deserved, despite being so heavily injured. And as we stated earlier, given that he is coming into this season healthier than ever, it is likely he’ll secure an even bigger bad very, very soon.

