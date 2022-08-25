Savannah James didn’t believe LeBron James would supersede ‘hometown hero’ status and earn $110 million

Back in 2010, Savannah James honestly disclosed that she had no idea that LeBron James would be much more than a hometown hero.

LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest athletes the sporting world has been blessed with. For nearly two whole decades, The King has been dominating the hardwood. With one of the most versatile games, incredible durability, and insane longevity, LBJ has been able to enter the GOAT conversations.

Today, after the end of 19 seasons, Bron has already racked up one of the most decorated resumes the league has ever seen. A resume highlighted with 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, the 6-foot-9 forward is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished players in the NBA.

Of course, today, the Lakers legend can be considered as one of the figures who belongs on the NBA Mt. Rushmore. However, back in 2003, when LeBron was setting foot in the association, no one had any idea just how good the then-18-year-old was going to be… not even his own girlfriend at the time.

“I just thought LeBron James would be a hometown hero for his era”: Savannah James

As a senior, Bron was terrorizing high school basketball. Averaging a staggering 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.4 steals per game, he took home a long list of awards including the prestigious Gatorade National Player of the Year honors.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers picked him with their #1 pick of the 2003 draft, they certainly didn’t envision Bron to end up being one of the game’s most talented players.

Even Savannah James, who was his girlfriend at the time, thought the Cleveland youngster would not be more than a “hometown hero for his era”.

Back in 2010, the year when the small forward signed a massive $110 million contract, Savannah honestly revealed that she never thought that her partner would be as successful as he was.

“I just thought he’d be a hometown hero for his era and it would be over. He was a normal high school senior.”

Little did Savannah know that after these comments for hers, LBJ would go on to win 4 championships, get named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and potentially might go down as the best ever to do it.

