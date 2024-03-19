As Luka Doncic Deals With Hamstring Soreness, His March 19th Availability For Mavericks-Spurs Gets Brought Into Question

The Dallas Mavericks will be on the road for their next game, taking on the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavericks are fresh off a win against the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. While fans may be excited to see a Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic matchup, doubts surrounding the Mavericks star’s availability are brought into question after the latest NBA injury report.

As per the official injury report, the Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic’s presence for the Spurs game as questionable. Doncic is said to be dealing with left hamstring soreness which may keep him out of the team’s rotation.

The Slovenian star managed to put up big numbers in the team’s most recent win over the Nuggets. After playing a total of 40 minutes on the floor, Doncic finished the game with 37 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for the game, as per Statmuse.

Despite an amazing performance from the 6’7 point guard, there is still speculation that Luka may not be 100% for the Spurs game tonight. But given how the Spurs are the bottom dwellers of the West right now, the Mavs may benefit from resting their star guard.

Though the MRIs on Luka Doncic’s hamstring came clean, there may be a chance that head coach Jason Kidd may end up playing him, given that the team’s training and medical staff do give him the all-clear.

The Dallas Mavericks currently have a 39-29 seasonal record so far. The team is barely ahead of the Phoenix Suns who have the same record as them in the Western Conference. Moreover, some teams are desperately fighting for a playoff spot behind the Mavericks, so every game holds more value than usual.

Can the Mavs fend off the Spurs without Luka Doncic?

The San Antonio Spurs are nowhere near playoff contention this year. In fact, given how the Spurs are playing with Victor Wembanyama, it may be safe to assume that the team may be tanking for another high pick in the upcoming draft.

The San Antonio Spurs have a 15-53 record, placing them dead last in the Western Conference. However, assuming that the Mavericks will easily beat the Spurs may not be an ideal situation either. It seems as if Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is slowly taking off all restrictions on Wemby and letting him play as he pleases.

So, the Mavericks, without Luka Doncic, may be in for an upset as well. Tune into BSSW Network at 8:00 PM ET tonight to see the San Antonio Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks.