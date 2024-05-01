mobile app bar

Despite Admiring Luka Doncic, 1x NBA Champ Blames Mavericks Superstar For Clippers Winning Game 4

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

Luka Doncic and Jeff Teague. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks came within a whisker of humiliating the Los Angeles Clippers and beating them after trailing by 31 points in Game 4 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series. However, clutch buckets from Paul George and James Harden helped LA steal a win and level the series at 2-2. A loss for the Clippers would’ve not only equaled the record for the largest comeback in playoff history, incidentally held by LA but would’ve also left them trailing 3-1.

The implications for the series aside, Game 4 was one of the most entertaining contests in recent memory, as the two powerhouses went hammer and tongs, with each superstar having their say, especially Kyrie Irving, who finished the game with 40 points. Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jeff Teague sang Irving’s praises on the latest episode of the ‘Club 520 Podcast’, but wasn’t pleased with Luka Doncic‘s performance and even blamed the MVP candidate for the Mavericks’ loss. He said,

“I love Luka [Doncic]. I think he’s cold but they lost because of him. He didn’t give them nothing to close that game out. He don’t play no defense bro. Like the n***a don’t try. That n***a James Harden walked by that n***a. Shot six [floaters] in the fourth quarter. Like he cold, but he just walking by.”

While Doncic himself was not happy with his effort in Game 4, he was practically helpless at the defensive end. He picked up four fouls by halftime and had no choice but to play passively in the third quarter. He was the primary defender on Harden at the start of the fourth quarter but was quickly taken off after he picked up his fifth with 11:27 left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Harden exploited Doncic’s passive defensive approach and hit six floaters in the fourth quarter to lead the Clippers to victory. The onus also falls on the Mavericks’ coaching staff as they failed to make the necessary defensive adjustments to protect their superstar guard and put Harden in tough spots. It was an underwhelming night for Doncic on defense and he’ll look to bounce back in Game 5.

Kyrie Irving’s stupendous performance goes to waste

Luka Doncic’s rough night on defense has been the talk of the town since the final buzzer went off in Game 4 but it’s worth noting that he did not have a great outing on offense either. While he finished with a 29-point triple-double, he shot only 10-of-24 from the field including 1-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The guard’s uncharacteristically poor performance as a shooter and on defense took away the sheen from Kyrie Irving’s inhuman effort to help the Mavericks mount a 31-point comeback.

After a scoreless first quarter, Irving bounced back with 16 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third to help Dallas cut LA’s 31-point lead in the second period to only four at the start of the fourth. While Doncic struggled, the veteran guard continued to attack the rim and produced one of the best shots of his career.

Despite Irving’s best efforts, the Mavericks fell short by five points. But the team will be pleased that the veteran guard has found his rhythm and they’ll hope he can continue playing at the same level for the rest of the Mavericks’ playoff run.

