“Ask Drake or Bronny”: KICK Name Drops LeBron James’ Son and ‘Close Friend’ to Lure Him, Twitch CEO Responds

LeBron James’ love for the NFL and the NFL-based game, Madden is not new, as he often posts on social media and has revealed about it in his interviews. Now, King James is giving live streaming Madden a thought, allowing fans to have an insight into his life. Amid his consideration, the Los Angeles Lakers star isn’t sure of the live streaming platform to use. Thus, he took to X (formerly “Twitter”) to seek advice from his followers. Two of the biggest live-streaming brands – KICK and Twitch – replied to make their case.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1740813075702571513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

KICK name-dropped Bronny and Drake to lure LeBron James to use their platform. Fans of the two celebrities will know that Drake streams on KICK. On the other hand, Bronny James’ close friend – Adin Ross – is also a popular figure using the platform.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KickStreaming/status/1740871066145419763?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Twitch’s CEO didn’t lag behind and tried his best to pitch his company to the four-time MVP. Daniel Clancy made sure that LBJ was aware of the benefits that Twitch provided – streaming on YouTube at the same time as well as engaging with his fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/djclancy999/status/1740843614421627208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On one hand, Twitch, a 12-year-old brand, was one of the first live-streaming platforms. Whereas, KICK came into existence merely 14 months ago. However, it is notable that Twitch shares a 50-50 split revenue with the streamers. Whereas, KICK has undercut its rivals, offering the streamer 95% and keeping 5% for themselves.

It’ll be extremely essential for LeBron to compare the pros and cons of the two streaming platforms. Irrespective of the platform, fans will certainly enjoy LeBron James live streaming his Madden games.

Advertisement

LeBron James is addicted to Madden

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players ever, but fans often forget that the King was also a talented young football prospect during his school day. During his sophomore season at St. Vincent-St. Mary, Bron caught 42 passes and went for 11 touchdowns.

Despite choosing basketball as his future, it is no surprise that James is still a huge fan of the NFL. Apart from being up late in the night watching the games, the four-time NBA champ is also constantly playing Madden.

During the 2022 New Year’s Eve, everyone must’ve expected LeBron and Savannah James to be present at a grand party. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Savannah revealed that the King was spending his time at home, playing Madden.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bronupdates/status/1609422857364291584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bron has even played Madden before some of the most important nights of his life. One night before Game 5 of one of the NBA Finals that he made an appearance in, the 6ft 9” forward was up all night playing Madden.

With his physical stature, LeBron could’ve made it as a pro had he decided to join the NFL. Given his love for football, it is understandable why he’s addicted to Madden.