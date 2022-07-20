Billionaire LeBron James lives out his ‘NFL Dreams’ on Madden, played it all night before Game 5 of NBA Finals

LeBron James is known to keep himself in top shape – playing video games is quite unlike him.

37-year-old LeBron James is a father of 3 – but he has one ‘addiction’ that most kids these days consider normal behavior. LeBron is known to play for days on end EA Sports flagship game, Madden. James has been vocal about his love for football and regularly is spotted at NFL games. His tryst with the Cleveland Browns is known, and his love for Deshaun Watson is known too.

He has always said that if he didn’t play basketball, he’d be a Wide Receiver. With a build like his, he’d be a scary sight to see in tights. 6’9 and 220 pounds of muscle? Crazy isn’t it? Now that he’s 20 years into his career, NFL fans can rest easy knowing their favorite Wide Receiver will not be losing their birth. He could play one exhibition match though, would be fun to watch him throw those long passes or crazy catches.

Since he cannot do all these feats of athleticism on the field, he quenches that thirst by playing Madden. He plays it so much that he considers it ‘therapy’. Bron is known to run crazy offenses and spends a lot of time strategizing his plays, always honing his playbook. Quinn Cook still smoked him in the bubble though, emerging as the inaugural Madden champ.

LeBron James always had a penchant for gaming when he was young – it is good to see he’s continuing his traditions

LeBron James was photographed with a PS2 with all the long cords when he was just a teenager all those years ago. While one can let it pass because he was a kid, it is awesome to see even after 20 years, he still plays. Watching old heads live out their childhood hobbies is heartwarming. Plus it’s a great way to stay afloat in the tech market!

His kids also have their gaming setups – courtesy of papa James. They’ve been known to stream GTA v and Fortnite from time to time, with other athletes joining in. They do play a lot, with all the microtransactions not bothering them at all. Why would a multi-millionaire care about a couple of bucks, which would immediately put them in the driver’s seat?

Regular people always dream to catch a celebrity playing a video game – next time, watch out for LeBron James!

