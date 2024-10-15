“Assume I’d Play a Little Bit”: Austin Reaves Delivers Ankle Injury Update Ahead of Preseason Game vs Warriors

Over the course of the last two seasons, Austin Reaves has carved out a space for himself on the Lakers. Not only has he earned his spot as a starter, but also provides the team with much-needed stability. When Reaves missed the preseason game in Milwaukee, it was his 1st game missed in over a year.

Reaves spoke to the media today about his ankle injury. The 26-year-old shared how he woke up sore after the game vs the Suns, and the team made a call to give him time off because it’s the preseason.

Even though he’s “feeling good” now, Reaves is waiting till the day of the next contest to take a call about his availability.

“I would assume I’d play a little bit… I want to be 100% before I got out there and play at a 100%,” AR told reporters after the Lakers practice.

Austin Reaves provides an update on his ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/4zBTSXEkes — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 15, 2024

It makes perfect sense why JJ Redick would want to safeguard their starting guard from further hurting his ankle. Additionally, this enabled Max Christie and Gabe Vincent to receive more playing time than they usually do.

Reaves had a great start in the two preseason games so far. The fourth-year guard has averaged 12.5 points and 7 assists. The team would need him healthy and ready to go with the season opener less than 2 weeks away.

Over the past few years, Reaves has been one of the most durable players on the roster. However, he recently learned the importance of rest in an 82-game tedious season. Hence, he’d be content in “kicking his feet up” and making the most of his off-day if he were to miss the upcoming contest.

Reaves played all 88 games in the 2023-2024 season

Austin Reaves was one of the most reliable players for the Lakers in the 2023-2024 season. He took great care of his body, resulting in him not being affected by the injuries that he sustained. The 6ft 5” guard was the only member on the squad to suit up for all 88 games – 82 regular season games, an In-Season Tournament championship game, and five postseason games.

Playing all games of the season is impressive and a testament to his durability. In AR’s case, his feat is even more impressive. Unlike other players, Reaves did not get time off during the 2023 offseason.

He was part of the roster representing Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. From early August to mid-September, Reaves was busy playing in the World Cup. Fortunately, Reaves didn’t pick up any injuries despite a hectic schedule.

Reaves will be expected to participate in all games once again after getting much-needed rest this past summer. The Lakers also expect him to show great growth in his performance this season. Newly appointed coach JJ Redick wants Reaves to take on more ball-handling and decision-making responsibilities.

With the team’s increased reliance on him, Reaves would want to be 100% entering the season, and hence it makes sense if they rest him an additional game, in order to avoid risking any injury.