Astonished by Hollywood Star’s $250,000 Spousal Support, Larsa Pippen Agreed With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus’ Potential Spouse Warning: “Be Careful Who You Marry”

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife and Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen, is in a relationship with Marcus Jordan. Marcus is Scottie’s ex-teammate Michael Jordan’s son, and the two announced that they were a couple back in January. The couple seems to be going strength to strength and have even started their own podcast on Spotify, titled “Separation Anxiety.” The two have been willing to talk about a range of issues related to marriage and being a couple, including divorce.

The couple discussed the recent divorce of American actor Kevin Costner, who has reportedly been paying around $250,000 per month to his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Larsa claimed that it was fair if Christine had been spending that much regularly during their marriage. In response, Marcus seemed to agree, claiming that that was the reason why people should be careful about who they end up marrying.

Larsa Pippen claims Kevin Costner’s $250,000 monthly divorce settlement is not unfair

The pair talked about a range of topics, including marriage, and eventually divorce. They ended up speaking about Kevin Costner’s divorce and the rumored $240k monthly payment that his estranged wife has demanded.

Larsa herself had been known to receive some amount of Scottie Pippen’s IRA fund recently. She claimed that she had no idea how much money she got and that she “was good.”

“I think it is because everyone thought I would be getting half of my ex’s pension and IRA. I called my lawyer, and none of us knew what was in those accounts. I don’t care what it is. Let people assume what it is. I don’t need it, I am good.”

In response, Marcus wanted to know whether she thought the $250k asked of Kevin Costner was fair. Christine seems to have requested a payment of $248k per month for the maintenance of herself, and the couple’s three children.

Larsa seemed to think so, claiming that the amount should be based on the kind of lifestyle the couple shared:

“I think that is based on her lifestyle. If that is what she was spending on herself earlier, I don’t see what the problem is.”

Marcus, who has himself discussed the possibility of marrying Larsa during recent podcast episodes, had a simple response. He claimed that people should be “careful about who they end up marrying.”

Marcus Jordan and Larsa appear to be going strength to strength on their podcasts

The past few weeks have resulted in a series of intimate discussions between the couple. The two have not only been together since January but also seem to be heading in the right direction.

Both Larsa and Marcus seem to be on the same page when it comes to the things that matter. The couple obviously value honesty and transparency and their podcast discussions go a long way in proving just that. Despite the constant attention due to the controversial nature of the relationship and a 16-year age gap, it is heartwarming to see the budding chemistry between the pair.