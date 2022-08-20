Savannah James wasn’t a fan of LeBron James’ $110 million move to Miami from the Cavaliers

Savannah James was initially not too hyped about LeBron James signing a $110 million contract with the Miami Heat in 2010.

LeBron James was an Ohio native through and through by the time the 2010 offseason had come around. Growing from a local sensation at St. Vincent-St. Mary to going on the cover of SportsIllustrated at age 16 to then being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers was quite the journey for the hometown kid from Akron.

For 7 straight seasons, LeBron James willed a Cavaliers roster whose second-best player was Zydrunas Ilgauskas to runs in the Playoffs year in and year out. However, after getting bounced from the postseason in 6 against the Boston Celtics in the 2010 Eastern Conference SemiFinals, ‘The King’ wanted out of Cleveland.

No amount of sentiment towards the franchise that raised him and resided in his home state would result in James changing his mind over wanting to leave. Luckily, he was a free agent that summer and in a highly televised special, made the decision to take his talents to South Beach. Along with him of course, came his two sons and partner, Savannah James.

Savannah James on her moving to Miami along with LeBron James.

LeBron James took less money upon teaming up with Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat. To accommodate for Chris Bosh’s arrival, James signed a respectable 6 year/$110 million contract with the Heat in the summer of 2010.

When talking about moving to Miami however, Ohio native, Savannah James, didn’t seem all too enthused. She told Harper Bazaar that summer, “Personally, Miami was not my favorite place. Vacationing there is great: You go for 3 days and get some sun and it’s time to come home.”

As time went on, Savannah began to appreciate what Miami has to offer, with the climate of the city being one of the biggest factors in her affinity towards it. “When they told me it doesn’t get any colder than 50 degrees, that sold me. We get below-0 weather in Cleveland; I can’t wait to have a sunny Christmas.”

In a recent Instagram story, Savannah even admitted that she missed living out in Miami. This led to fans wondering if LeBron James may consider a return to the Heat but with his $97 million extension in place, that won’t happen for quite some time.

