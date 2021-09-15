“Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are two of the most ruthless, cold-blooded killers I ever saw”: Skip Bayless believes the GOAT-Shaq pairing would be the most dominant one winning 10 championships

Analyst Skip Bayless, while agreeing to Toni Kukoc’s statement, believes that a Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal duo would be the most lethal pair in NBA history.

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are two of the most influential players ever witnessed by the league. While Michael is considered to be the greatest player ever, dominance wise, Shaq tops the list. In their own ways, the two eccentric players completely revolutionized how the sport of basketball is played and perceived.

In terms of accolades wise, both these Hall-Of-Famers are two of the most accomplished players in NBA history. Michael was a 6-time champion, 6-time Finals MVP, 5-time league MVP and 14-time All-Star. Whereas, Shaq’s resume isn’t all that bad too, being a 5-time champ, 3-time Finals MVP, a league MVP and 15-time All-Star.

Also Read: Toni Kukoc explains how the Bulls and Lakers legend teaming up would simply not be fair

Recently, newly inducted Hall-Of-Famer Toni Kukoc expressed how Shaq and His Airness on the same squad would have so much “firepower” which wouldn’t be “fair” for other statements. Analyst Skip Bayless is one of the many who is in agreeance with what the former Bulls forward had to say.

Skip Bayless believes a deadly duo of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal would have cakewalked to 10 championships

Right after Kukoc made his statement on the Lakers and Bulls legends, Skip, in a segment on his “UNDISPUTED” show, revealed how the MJ-Shaq duo would be the most dominant pair ever.

“When I rank my all-time list of greatest players, you know who I put at the top? Jordan, I’ve got Magic second, but I got Shaq third on my list. So if I’m gonna combine, hypothetically, 1 and 3. And they do fit together better to me than MJ and Magic.

They (Michael and Shaq) are simply the two physically and mentally most dominant I ever saw at their positions. Whatever you wanna call Michael, two-guard I guess, he can play everything. He can play small-forward, he can play point guard. But those two, are the two most ruthless, cold-blooded basketball killers I ever saw. Both of them.

Could they fit? Well, if you could hypothetically make them teammates, they would love to play with each other cause you do have a big man and a two-guard.

Those three years (of Shaquille O’Neal in LAL), I’ve never seen anything like it. Not the prettiest thing to watch. It could be ugly basketball, it could be football-basketball. But you wanna talk about power and strength and the physiological will-power of Shaquille O’Neal, with high skill attach to it. He had all the moves- the little hook shot, the touch, the feel, and he just terrorised my San Antonio Spurs featuring David Robinson and Tim Duncan. He tore those two apart.

If you put that guy with the coldest blooded basketball killer ever in Michael, they would terrorise the league. They would terrorise the universe and the galaxy. It would be beyond comprehension once they got on a roll, they would destroy everybody inside.”

Toni Kukoc says MJ and Shaq would’ve been “best lineup” ever: “They are the two most ruthless, cold-blooded basketball killers I ever saw. They would terrorize the league and the universe. It would be beyond comprehension.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/rVHb3phsgF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 15, 2021

Also Read: Magic Johnson sends his plea to the Lakers superstar to claim another NBA title

Bayless further went on to say how this deadly duo would’ve easily “cakewalked to winning 10 championships”. And in all honesty… the two of them were just so perfect at their crafts that they could’ve actually seen 10 titles on their resume.