“It’s Not Real Basketball”: Steph Curry Laughs Off the Hornets’ ‘Egregious’ Defense Tactic Against Him

The Golden State Warriors secured a comfortable win over a resilient Charlotte Hornets side on Saturday, on a night when the usual Curry flurry never arrived. Stephen Curry was on the floor, but scarcely had room to breathe, with two Hornets defenders glued to him at nearly every turn.

Curry is used to this type of marking. Leaving the greatest shooter of all time open is a recipe for disaster for rival teams, but sometimes, it crosses a line.

Curry isn’t a player that gets good whistles, and on top of that, having two or three defenders on him at all times is exasperating. Against Charlotte, having scored just 14 points, Curry admitted to having mixed emotions about being the most guarded baller in the sport today.

“There’s a part of you that fights it just because it’s not real basketball,” Curry began in the post-match press conference. “But there’s also a part of it that’s flattering.”

It’s certainly a flex for Curry and those who support him. Even on nights when he isn’t shooting at his best, defenders stay attached to him because they know that once he catches fire, it’s nearly impossible to cool him down. At the same time, watching other superstars around the league be left relatively open must be testing Curry’s patience.

— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 18, 2026

Curry knows that the attention on him also leaves his teammates more open. So, if they capitalize on that, it’s good news for the Warriors. “It’s also funny at times just how egregious it is,” he added.

Against Charlotte, Curry didn’t even get too many shots off his hand. He was 2 of 7 from deep, and 6-11 overall. But his teammates, especially the Warriors bench, stepped in. De’Anthony Melton scored 24 in 21 minutes, and Draymond Green scored 20 to help the Warriors coast to a win.

Golden State plays Miami Heat next on Monday.