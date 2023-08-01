“At 12, I Was Trying to Play Baseball!”: ‘Emotional’ Michael Jordan Looked Back at Kobe Bryant’s 2AM Texts About Gigi

In 1996, the NBA witnessed the second coming of Michael Jordan. The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant, entered the league straight out of high school. He was an exceptional talent, who admired His Airness, even basing his game off him. In fact, Kobe had a very strong relationship with MJ, equivalent to that of a younger and older brother. He often looked to Jordan for advice. And, during Kobe’s memorial service in 2020, Jordan shared a text he received from his little brother at 2 AM, asking how he should train his daughter Gigi Bryant.

Ever since he entered the league, Bryant has been chasing after his idol. He wanted to be just like Mike, literally. His actions on the court, and the way he presented himself off it were almost identical to the six-time NBA Champion. But, he only reached that level by imbibing the knowledge he received from Jordan. The knowledge he hoped to apply even after retirement when it came to raising his children.

Kobe Bryant once messaged Michael Jordan at 2 AM asking for advice about how to coach his daughter Gigi

It’s a well-known fact, that Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were incredibly close. The Black Mamba looked up to Jordan and wanted to be just like him in every way imaginable. As such, he regularly caught up with the Bulls legend, either calling him or texting him, asking for advice.

It was a habit that MJ found annoying, but still catered to. After all, Kobe was like a little brother to him. This habit even extended outside of Bryant’s own career. The five-time NBA Champion would approach Jordan for anything and everything. Unfortunately, this came to an end, when Kobe tragically passed away alongside his daughter Giana in 2020.

However, at his memorial service, Jordan decided to share one of the numerous texts he had received from Bryant. It just so happened, that this text chain came at 2 AM in the morning. One where in Kobe asked MJ how he trained when he was younger, just so he could impart the same methods to Gigi. But, the answer he got, sent him into a fit of laughter.

“I remember maybe a couple of months ago. He sends me a text and he said, ‘I’m trying to teach my daughter some moves and I don’t know what I was thinking or what I was working on. What were you thinking about as you were growing up trying to work on your moves?’ I say, ‘What age?’ and he says ’12!’ I said, ’12? I was trying to play baseball!’ He sends me a text back saying, ‘laughing my a** off.’ This was at 2 o’clock in the morning.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A hilarious story, that got the crowd laughing as well. It was the perfect example of just what kind of person Bryant was. One who always went beyond boundaries and did all he could for his family.

MJ and Kobe discussed his coaching career and their families in their last chat with each other

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant often exchanged messages. Their last text interaction was in December, when Kobe texted Jordan midday, complimenting him on his new Tequila. This inevitably turned into a long conversation, one where in they exchanged pleasantries about each other’s families, and even discussed Kobe’s new passion as a girl’s basketball team coach.

It was a simple conversation. But, one that still brings a tear to MJ’s eyes every time he reads it. After all, he didn’t know that this would be the last message he would ever receive from his little brother.