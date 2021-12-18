Basketball

“At what point is Damian Lillard not in a slump and something to worry about?”: Zach Lowe shows concern over the Blazers star’s recent slump

6-time Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard has started the season with unusual scoring numbers on horrible efficiency.
Aman Jain

Previous Article
BBL 2021-22: Saqib Mahmood set to make his BBL debut with Sydney Thunder against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba
Next Article
Valorant's Plans for 2022: New VCT Format, Brand New Tournament, Improvements in Game Changers and much more
NBA Latest Post
6-time Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard has started the season with unusual scoring numbers on horrible efficiency.
“At what point is Damian Lillard not in a slump and something to worry about?”: Zach Lowe shows concern over the Blazers star’s recent slump

6-time Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard has started the season with unusual scoring numbers…