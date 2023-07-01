HomeSearch

Damian Lillard’s Twitter Hints at Plan to Repeat LeBron James’ Dramatic Cavaliers Run Amid Trade Demands

Utathya Ghosh
|Published July 01, 2023

Damian Lillard
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has recently requested a trade, and it appears that the franchise is prepared to work towards accommodating his desire, according to sources close to the situation, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. Lillard’s preference is reportedly to be traded to the Miami Heat, a team that has shown interest in exploring a potential deal. Interestingly, Lillard’s Twitter activity has sparked speculation about his future plans, with a particular tweet hinting at a plan reminiscent of LeBron James’ dramatic run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Throughout his career, Damian Lillard has remained loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers, sticking with the franchise that drafted him as the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Despite two seasons without making the postseason after eight consecutive trips, Lillard chose to give the Blazers an opportunity to improve their roster during the free agency period. However, with the Blazers using their No. 3 pick on guard Scoot Henderson, the future direction of the franchise became clear to Lillard. After much contemplation, Dame made the decision to request a trade.

Damian Lillard Contemplates Trade and Likes Tweet

A notable development occurred on Twitter when Damian Lillard liked a tweet that expressed the hope for Lillard to replicate LeBron James’ journey.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1675221316692000769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The tweet suggested that Lillard could potentially join the Miami Heat, win a couple of championships, and then return to Portland to win it all. Its intriguing implications gained attention and became visible in Lillard’s ‘Liked’ section, fueling further speculation about his plans.

The tweet read:

“Need Dame to pull some Lebron type shit, goes to Miami win a couple rings then come back home and win it.. PORTLANDDDDDD THIS IS FOR YOUUUU.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DameAflame/status/1675184088549036039?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This could signal that Damian Lillard aspires to replicate LeBron James’ feat of bringing a championship to his hometown team. LeBron’s decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat and later return to win a historic title with the Cavaliers inspired Lillard. Like LeBron, Lillard wants to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a championship and end the city’s long wait for success. 

Lillard and Jimmy Butler Teased a Partnership

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler added fuel to the rumors surrounding Damian Lillard’s potential trade by making a cryptic move on social media. Butler shared an Instagram story featuring the song “Money Ball” by Dame D.O.L.L.A., which is Damian Lillard’s stage name. This move instantly caught the attention of fans and experts, igniting speculation about a possible partnership between Lillard and Butler in Miami.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNBACentral/status/1672623357630586882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Lillard had previously joined the teasing game on Instagram by listening to Will Smith’s “Miami” song during an Instagram Live session, his agent clarified that it was merely a coincidence and not a deliberate hint at his future plans. However, the connection between Lillard and Butler through their social media activities further intensified the rumors surrounding a potential trade to the Miami Heat.

