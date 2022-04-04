‘Attacking LeBron James on social justice crusading? He’s unimpeachable’: Skip Bayless shockingly comes to Laker’s defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s controversial opinion

Skip Bayless actually defends Lakers star LeBron James for once, after hearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s words on the player

LeBron James may be quite the talent on the court, but he doesn’t let his world end there.

The Lakers superstar has been known to use his platform to make a difference on several different social causes. And because of it, he has become greatly respected, not just as a basketball player but also as an all-around human being.

Recently though, NBA legend had some words for this side of the King. And let’s just say they weren’t exactly in support of him. Here is what he said, as per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

“Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost… It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

Suffice to say, Abdul-Jabbar’s words don’t exactly adhere to the popular opinion on LeBron James, because of which many within the NBA community have jumped to his defense. But among the many, there also stands one name that stands out, to say the very least.

Skip Bayless jumps to LeBron James’s defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s comments on his off-court activities

We have often called Skip Bayless ‘the greatest LeBron James hater of all time’. So, for this 69-year-old male to actually jump on national television and actually defend the player truly is a sight to behold. And it is one we bring to you right below.

Kareem, you’re gonna attack LeBron on social justice crusading? LeBron’s unimpeachable on that front, he’s been the greatest ever off the court when it comes to that. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/jYt6leVyRJ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 4, 2022

There may just be a blue moon shining in the sky right now.

In all seriousness, we completely agree with Skip Bayless here. While Kareem is an excellent writer and has bolstered social causes of his own, his words on LeBron James can’t exactly be classified as the most accurate in the world.

Still, we never would have thought Skip, of all people, would ever protect the kid from Akron.

