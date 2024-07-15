“Aunty Candace Is So Proud Of You BB”: Vanessa Bryant Shows Love To Candace Parker For Training Daughter Bianka

It has been nearly 4 years since the world lost Gianna and Kobe Bryant but his memories still live on. Shaping Gianna to be the next basketball star in the family, the untimely passing of the father-daughter duo brought that to a halt. However, it looks like another star on the hardwood is in the making, as Vanessa Bryant shows love to Candace Parker for training her daughter.

Advertisement

The wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend recently reposted a picture of Candace Parker and her daughter, Bianka. In the picture, the WNBA legend could be seen working out and helping the young Bryant on her game.

Parker had uploaded a series of photos on her official Instagram account, displaying her grit and will to still stay in shape. The post also highlighted how Candace is training the next generation of stars to come. The 38-year-old’s original post was captioned,

“Retired but I still stay in the GYM! Genes are wild! The next are ready to take center stage and I’m excited to be there on the sidelines cheering them on‼️‼️ Legacy Legacy Legacy Legacy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Parker (@candaceparker)

Out of the many pictures and videos uploaded, one was the seven-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant. The former LA Sparks star uploaded the picture on her IG Stories with the caption,

“Look at the wrist loaded under the ball….On her toes….Basketball in her blood! #MiniMamba Aunty Candace is so proud of you BB and you too COACH @vanessabryant.”

Vanessa Bryant went on to reshare Parker’s update onto her story, displaying immense love and respect for the three-time WNBA champion.

Vanessa Bryant on IG pic.twitter.com/ki1W7Z0MDM — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) July 15, 2024

All three of Kobe Bryant’s daughters were always into sports. Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia made a name for herself in the world of volleyball. Gigi Bryant followed in her father’s footsteps and took up basketball. And now, it seems as if Bianka is following on the same path as her late father and elder sister.

Kobe Bryant’s impact on Candace Parker

Kobe Bryant left a lasting impact on anyone and everyone he came in touch with. His untimely demise didn’t just affect the NBA or the basketball world, but it sent waves across the world of sports with numerous players and legends paying tribute to the five-time NBA champion.

Candace Parker, who spent the majority of her career with the LA Sparks, was a close friend of Kobe Bryant. She always held Bryant to the highest standard and even credited The Black Mamba as the one who uplifted the WNBA when no other NBA star would.

“We in the WNBA feel like Kobe was the person that uplifted our league. I think just in terms of him having his daughters and really teaching the game. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from him is like always continue no matter how many championships you have, how many games you win, to continue to wanna learn and get better and study the game.”

Bryant was blessed with four daughters and as a result, the 18-time All-Star was one of the biggest advocates for women’s basketball. And Bryant didn’t just stop at basketball, but he supported women in every sport.