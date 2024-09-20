Austin Reaves Shows Why He Might Be The ‘Best NBA Golfer’ Out There

A majority of NBA players tend to spend their free time teeing off on the green. From the likes of Michael Jordan and Larry Bird to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, all share a common love for golf. But who is the best NBA golfer one might ask? Well, Austin Reaves seems to be making a case for himself.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers forward uploaded a video on his official Instagram account, highlighting his skills on the golf course. Reaves shared the post on his IG Stories which ended up creating intrigue through the caption itself.

The video put forth the question, “Is Austin Reaves the best golfer in the NBA?”

Austin Reaves thinks he might be one of the best NBA golfers pic.twitter.com/lsloq6LJQm — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 19, 2024

Reaves showed off some of his shots, starting with brilliant a tee-off. The straight drive caught ample distance as he held his form as if he were shooting threes in the league.

His straight drives displayed poise and skill. Within a few shots, Reaves was already on the green, ready to putt the ball in. And it did not take another try for him to get the ball in the hole once he reached the green.

AR-15 joined the guys from BustAJackGolf to test his skills on the course. Apart from Reaves, the hosts Mason Nutt and Cole Lantz invited other players from the NBA as well, the most recent being Corey Kispert.

The two also managed to get NBA sensation Alex Caruso on the green as well. As for Reaves, he seems to know his stuff on the golf course. AR-15 boasts a Handicap around 2 while also boasting a 441-yd straight drive per AS-USA.

Is Reaves the best NBA golfer?

Reaves certainly has skill and knows what he’s doing on the golf course. But to be labeled the best golfer from the NBA, the Lakers forward has a long list of players ahead of him.

Reaves last competed at the American Century Championship. AR-15 did quite well for himself, finishing at the 13th spot, tied with NBA Hall of Famer, Ray Allen.

But where does Reaves stand when comparing him to the likes of Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan for instance? Well, Hillbilly Kobe came in at the 13th spot in the very same tournament where Curry had a hole-in-one.

So, it is safe to assume that Austin is far from being compared to someone who built his own golf course over acres of lush greenery. And for the ones who still haven’t figured out who that is, look up Grove XXIII.