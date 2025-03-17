“He Can’t Wait To Leave The Suns”: Kevin Durant’s Exasperated Reaction To Austin Reaves Has Phoenix Fans Assuming The Worst

The Phoenix Suns continue their downward trajectory with yet another lost game, this time against the Lakers. Kevin Durant and company couldn’t catch a stride from the get-go, getting outscored 31-15 in the first quarter. This marks their eighth loss in their last 12 putings and it’s clear that the vibes in PHX aren’t looking all too cherry.

Advertisement

The string of losses has started to take a toll on the team’s morale and on-court attitude. And no one is showing more signs of frustration than the 36-year-old superstar. KD has had several awkward moments in the Suns camp over the last few weeks and it seems like he’s not even trying to hide it anymore.

During tonight’s game, the Suns were down nine points with about nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter. On a possession, Austin Reaves went for a three-point shot with Oso Ighodaro contesting it. The Suns star ended up taking an extra step and had his feet in Reaves’ landing zone, leading to a foul, which made Reaves’ shot a four-point play.

Austin Reaves 4-point play and KD has had ENOUGH 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/lpWIIZHooa — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 16, 2025

When the camera panned to KD, who was on the bench at the time, he had a frustrated look on his face. Durant rolled his eyes and started looking in the distance, possibly to avoid saying something hurtful. Fans who saw KD’s reaction are speculating that he wants to get out of Phoenix. One fan wrote, “He can’t wait to leave the Suns.”

He can’t wait to leave the Suns — Joel Neris (@joelithic) March 16, 2025

Another fan used a SpongeBob meme to say the same thing. The sentiment around KD’s continued stay in Phoenix seems to be wavering with each subsequent tweet.

KD to the Phoenix Suns in the offseason: pic.twitter.com/uYpwfNaoQU — boredjesse (@boredjesse) March 16, 2025

It’s not a reach anymore to think that KD doesn’t want to be there. In fact, there are rumors that the franchise also wants to trade him in the summer and start rebuilding around Devin Booker again. If they don’t start winning games to at least make it to the play-ins, KD’s departure is nearly guaranteed.

Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer had a heated exchange

The Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 31-37 record. With the regular season inching toward the end, winning games is the only thing that’s going to keep them afloat. As of now, there are no signs of the Suns making a comeback. This has led to growing frustration in the camp.

During a timeout in the Lakers game, KD and Mike Budenholzer were seen in a heated exchange of words. From the footage, it looked like KD lost his cool and stood up to say something when Bud was trying to explain something. This was the second time in recent weeks that KD and Bud had a heated exchange.

Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer exchange words during the timeout. (via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/Kg8mbszYDE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 16, 2025

However, at the post-game presser, Bud backed KD and his actions, saying that he’s passionate about this team and wants to help them win. He said, “He’s always pushing us to win. He’s always pushing us to be better.” If that’s true and the team isn’t falling apart from within, then they have something to fight for.