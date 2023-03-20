“Austin Reaves, SHUT YO MOUTH!!!”: LeBron James Gets HYPED as Lakers Sophomore Goes Off For A Career Night

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after guard Austin Reaves (15) scores a basket and draws the foul against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers are back on track after a tough couple of losses – They beat the Orlando Magic at home. It looked like they couldn’t, but then came Austin Reaves. Reaves played the best possible game he could in a Lakers shirt.

He scored 35 points in a run that ultimately led to a W and was the X-Factor in a decider. LeBron James was in a prime position to watch it all unfold and was in for a treat. Reaves put on a masterclass, scoring at ease, and all the tough shots he could think of.

35 points, 9/14 shots, 16/18 FTs made. AR-15 was rifled in, and could not be stopped. Throughout the game, he was hitting shots, and LeBron was visibly excited. He got off his seat numerous times, not believing what he had just witnessed.

AR YOU A BAD MUTHA…SHUT YO MOUTH!!! You toooooo TOUGH!! 🔥🔥🔥🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 20, 2023

LeBron James is ecstatic to have Austin Reaves on his side – is all forgiven about the one meme he shared?

A recent post about Austin Reaves sharing a meme that ridiculed LeBron surfaced online, triggering a barrage of tweets that mocked his trade. But all seems to be well between the two. And judging by the happiness he brought out of Bron, he is going nowhere.

AR is that guy who’s necessary for the Lakers right now. Every other player who’s more experienced than him has had off nights – not him. He’s only two years into the system, and he’s already playing without fear.

He plays like Derek Fisher and a bit like Alex Caruso. The guards were not the flashiest, yet they were extremely important. Should he continue to play with the Lakers for a long time, his role is solidified with the team. Every coach is happy to have someone have their head down and trundle through the games.

Will the Lakers make the playoffs?

In a nutshell, nothing has been decided yet. This season is chock-full of surprises, and it looked like the Lakers were out of the running for the longest time. And then it all changed. The top came tumbling down, and the bottom has been climbing up steadily.

Early favorites Dallas is now fighting with the bottom-feeder teams, and even the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns are struggling. Nobody is sure what would happen in a 7-game series anymore.

Everyone is ready to beat everyone, provided their team is healthy. It will be an interesting end to the season, and there could very well be an early-round upset on the cards. What the Lakers do, will be on three people – Darwin Ham, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves.