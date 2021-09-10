“Avengers, assemble!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo provides Bucks fans with yet more adorable offseason content while visiting the Acropolis

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the time of his life this summer. The Greek Freak shared another of his lighthearted moments on social media.

Giannis is one of 5 brothers in a family of Nigerian immigrants who grew up in Athens, Greece. He and his brothers have all become sportspersons – his oldest brother Francis was a professional soccer player.

Giannis and his other 3 brothers have all picked up basketball as their sport of choice. While none of his other 4 brothers are in the same stratosphere of dominance as him, they’ve all grown into Greek national icons and are now household names back home – not least because of him.

The Greek Freak has been all over the headlines this summer having led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. His Finals MVP performance against the Suns is a tale for the ages.

After such a tiring postseason run, Giannis is taking a well-deserved and well-earned break. He’s currently back home in Greece, visiting places and getting spotted by the adoring public.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously imitates Captain America and assembles the Avengers

The Greek Freak was spotted with his brother Thanasis going around some tourist spots in his home country. A spectator managed to record yet another endearing moment by the Bucks superstar.

Giannis and his family ran into people cosplaying as Greek soldiers – or at least that’s what it seems. He seized the opportunity to take a shield from one of them and enact his best superhero impression.

Giannis after holding a Spartan shield: “Avengers, assemble!” We don’t deserve such a wholesome star in all honesty. pic.twitter.com/k62LbDnq3A — Amulya Shekhar (@tweet_amulya) September 10, 2021

Well Giannis will definitely have to beat the equivalent of the Avengers if he wishes to defend the Bucks’ title this year. But we’re pretty sure that he’s geared up for this task.

After all, there are few people in basketball today who can casually dunk from the free throw line during live game action.