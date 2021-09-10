“Tried to trick David Blaine by not shuffling”: When Michael Jordan showed off his competitive spirit while having ‘magic’ done for him

Michael Jordan hilariously tried to trick David Blaine during a card trick by not shuffling the deck of cards he was given.

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most competitive players to have stepped foot on NBA hardwood and quite frankly, in all of North American sports history. Last summer’s docuseries, ‘The Last Dance’ further proved this point to a whole new generation that may not have been around to bear witness to the greatness of Jordan and his Bulls.

Stories like the time Michael Jordan lost a meaningless game of table tennis, resulting in him practicing for three weeks to best his friend at the game, are ones that showcase that the 6x champ wasn’t just competitive on the court.

‘His Airness’s’ mentality rubbed off on players that he surrounded himself with along with others that came after him. Sure, his teammates never pushed themselves to the extent that Jordan did but were competitive enough to where he had enough around him to lock the entirety of the league down for a whole decade.

Michael Jordan remains competitive well past his NBA playing days.

It makes sense that after having been as competitive as he was for 25 years of his life, Michael Jordan wouldn’t lose that edge anytime soon. It’s been nearly 2 decades since the ‘GOAT’ last laced up for an NBA game and yet he’s still out and about, living his life with that same competitive spirit, albeit, with much lower stakes.

A while back, Michael Jordan ran into David Blaine where he was vacationing and being the savvy magician that he is, Blaine pulled out a deck of cards for the Hall of Famer. He showed him his deck of cards and asked him to take the deck and shuffle it behind his back. Jordan however, refused to shuffle it and said, “I tried to trick you by not shuffling it.”

Regardless of Jordan’s competitive tactics, the veteran magician accurately pointed out the card that the former had said moments earlier: the three of hearts.