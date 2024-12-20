“Awful Take”: Ex-NBA Stars Scoff At Anonymous NBA Executive Wanting LeBron James To Join The Kings

Dec 19, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball next to Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Rumors have been rife about LeBron James’ exit from the Lakers over the past two weeks. There have been suggestions that the team should trade the veteran forward if they cannot make significant changes to the roster before the trade deadline. The Warriors are reportedly interested in landing the four-time MVP. But if he was made available, several contenders would likely line up to sign him. While there are a slew of good fits for James, one suggestion from an unnamed NBA executive left Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons hollering.

On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, host Michelle Beadle told the duo that the executive, who didn’t wish to be named, wanted the Lakers to trade James to the Kings, to join forces with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The exec believed that adding the four-time NBA champion would make the Kings bona fide contenders.

When Beadle asked Parsons and Williams for their opinion on this claim, the two proceeded to poke fun at the person who suggested it. They quipped they understood why the executive wished to remain anonymous. Parsons said,

“I wouldn’t put my name on that awful take either!”

Williams agreed with his co-star. He claimed the proposal was so poor that he had a hard time believing it came from a higher-up in a franchise. He said,

“I’m convinced that there’s no anonymous NBA executive. That’s just people out there saying stuff on Twitter, and we just making it anonymous. This is an awful take man.”

An "anonymous executive" says LeBron should force a trade to the Kings 👀 "I wouldn't put my name on that awful take either." – @ChandlerParsons "I'm convinced there's no anonymous NBA executive. That's just people out there saying stuff on Twitter." – @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/KuufZWrdlS — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 19, 2024

While rumors of James’ exit from LA persist, the Lakers have made their stance on James clear. They do not intend to trade the veteran forward. They have faith in his ability, despite his dip in form, and want to add players around him and Anthony Davis to challenge for the title.

However, James’ close friend Carmelo Anthony believes the decision to keep or trade James is not the Lakers’ to make.

Melo thinks LeBron James will get a trade if he wants it

On the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the retired forward claimed that LA can only hang on to the four-time NBA champion past the trade deadline if he lets them. He claimed that if James wanted out, the Lakers would have to trade him and to the team he wants to play for.

However, he added that he cannot envision the 39-year-old wanting to leave LA. Anthony said,

“LeBron makes the trades so, if he wanna get traded, he’ll get traded. I think that window closed. like there was a point in time like maybe last year, or a little bit time ago, there was a thought like damn, this could be a possibility. Kuminga part of that trade now, is a big headline because he’s a major piece.

Could Bron really leave the Lakers? 🤔 Melo: “LeBron makes the trade so, if he wanna get traded, he’ll get traded.” Bomani: “I would not give Kuminga up for this version of LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/XsfWQg1hfq — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) December 19, 2024

It’s unlikely that LeBron James would not retire as a Laker. However, if he decided to chase another ring, few contenders would turn down the chance to add him to their roster.