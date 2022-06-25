“Aww, I’m so proud of these men”: Kevin Durant pettily takes shots at Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless after the analysts hash out their feud

Amid the Stephen A Smith-Skip Bayless drama, Kevin Durant tweets out a petty remark taking shots at the two analysts.

For those who haven’t been following it, long-time colleagues Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless were recently in a feud with each other.

SAS had made an appearance on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast and spoke about how the ESPN show “First Take” came into existence. And while doing so, there were a few unkind words directed towards Skip. Smith said:

“Skip Bayless was doing his thing with ‘First Take,’ having the 2 Live Stews [Ryan and Doug Stewart], Jemele Hill, Rob Parker and various other people debating against him,” Smith said. “And then in 2012, they weren’t satisfied with the numbers — the ratings and the amount of revenue that was being generated.”

“Skip Bayless comes to me in the parking lot of ESPN’s campus in Bristol, Connecticut, and he says, ‘I know you’ve got your plans. You love the NBA. You love being out on the road. You love being in the locker room. But I need you. I’ve done all that I could to take this as far as it can go. I need you, please. Just give me three years. I think we’ll knock it out of the park,’” Smith said.

“I thought about it. Those were clearly my best options. They weren’t about to give me my own show or anything like that at the time. I thought about it for a couple days and said I’d do it. One month later, we were No. 1, and we’ve been No. 1 ever since.”

Kevin Durant trolls Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless for hashing out their beef

Hearing Stephen A’s comments, Bayless was “stung” and “blindsided” while speaking about the topic on the hour-long episode of his “The Skip Bayless Show”.

“He has been more of a brother to me than my actual brother [celebrity chef Rick Bayless] ever was. I love the man, and no matter what happens from this point forward, I will always love the man,” Bayless said.

“But brothers do fight. We definitely have fought before and maybe we’re about to fight again. All I know for sure, at this point in time, is that Stephen A. Smith made some statements on JJ Redick’s podcasts last week that flat-out blindsided me, that stung me to the core, that ultimately made me angry and made my wife Ernestine even angrier.”

Ultimately, the duo has sorted all their issues out and hashed out their feud. Apart from talking about the tough conversation on their respective podcasts, the duo even shared mutual love on Twitter.

The love is always here, my brother. Always! We Are Good! https://t.co/iyXXrFl7nK — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 24, 2022

Kevin Durant took petty shots at the two analysts as they decided to hash out their beef. Taking it to Twitter, KD trolled them:

Awww, I’m so proud of these men. https://t.co/0gPHJlt2hy — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 25, 2022

